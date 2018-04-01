Struck by an ankle sprain prior to the Commonwealth Games, India’s Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu hoped to regain peak fitness before the start of individual events.

Sindhu had suffered a sprain on her right ankle while practicing at the Gopichand Academy on Tuesday but scans showed no injury to the bone or ligament, much to the relief of Indian contingent and fans. “Preparation wise, everything has been going well for me. Unfortunately, I sprained my ankle a bit but I think I should be fine by the time the Games start; I hope I will be completely fit by then,” the 22-year-old said.

Four years ago, Sindhu had hoped of retaining the women’s singles gold that Saina Nehwal won for India for the first time in 2010. However, the yellow metal eluded her and she settled for a bronze after losing in the semi-finals to Canada’s Michelle Li.

A lot has changed since then and Sindhu is now India’s top shuttler and a prime contender for the gold medal at CWG, given that the field is nothing compared to the Super Series tournaments. “Last time I had a bronze and this time I want to do well and give my best. I can’t tell a particular number but definitely we will get a lot of medals this time,” she said.

“The responsibilities are high, everyone wants me to win and I have to give my best and play my game and automatically you will do well,” Sindhu added.

With PTI inputs