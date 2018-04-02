Indian Premier League franchises are taking a leaf out of the book of the Indian side by wanting their players to be put through the much sought-after Yo-Yo test, Indian Express reported.

Last year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India made it mandatory for it’s players to clear the test, which challenges the players’ endurance levels. Defending champions Mumbai Indians completed their tests in the outskirts of Mumbai. The report added that Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals have also made it made mandatory for their players to be put through the grind.

“The teams now want their players to match up to the standards adopted by international teams around the world. India now has made the yo-yo test mandatory, so it’s natural to see some of the IPL teams follow suit,” a member of an IPL side was quoted as saying. “It’s good to see where each player stands in terms of their fitness levels how much work the support staff needs to put in behind the scenes with them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Chennai Super Kings have opted for more conventional fitness tests for their players.