The night of April 2, 2011, is one that is unlikely to be forgotten by any fan of Indian cricket, the day India won the World Cup after 28 years, beating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The moments, immortalised in so many photos, videos, minds, probably still flash by minds afresh – the superb opening spell by Zaheer Khan, the Sri Lankan fightback led by Mahela Jayawardene’s century, the early wickets of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, the gritty partnership between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli, captain MS Dhoni promoting himself up the order ahead of Yuvraj Singh, and then that six. Almost a gift of a delivery from Nuwan Kulasekara, steady bat, big swing, it sails over long-on and India have chased 275 with 10 balls to spare.
Here’s the winning moment:
Over the last seven years, this day has been remembered, described and celebrated in many ways by the Indian cricket community in India. Images, memories, motivational messages have been shared, trivia revealed and people thanked.
This year is no different, with the cricketers who played the match sharing their experiences of the life-changing day. It was also game-changing for Indian cricket, as the numbers say.
Here’s a look at the seventh anniversary of India’s World Cup win in being remembered on Twitter. From the players to IPL teams, from fans to pundits, everyone had much to say about that night in Mumbai.