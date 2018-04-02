The night of April 2, 2011, is one that is unlikely to be forgotten by any fan of Indian cricket, the day India won the World Cup after 28 years, beating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The moments, immortalised in so many photos, videos, minds, probably still flash by minds afresh – the superb opening spell by Zaheer Khan, the Sri Lankan fightback led by Mahela Jayawardene’s century, the early wickets of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, the gritty partnership between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli, captain MS Dhoni promoting himself up the order ahead of Yuvraj Singh, and then that six. Almost a gift of a delivery from Nuwan Kulasekara, steady bat, big swing, it sails over long-on and India have chased 275 with 10 balls to spare.

Here’s the winning moment:

First Indian citizen to go to space and first Indian citizen to launch a cricket ball into the orbit to lift the 🏆 - #ThisDayThatYear #RakeshSharma #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/8zaj6afYjs — BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2018

Over the last seven years, this day has been remembered, described and celebrated in many ways by the Indian cricket community in India. Images, memories, motivational messages have been shared, trivia revealed and people thanked.

This year is no different, with the cricketers who played the match sharing their experiences of the life-changing day. It was also game-changing for Indian cricket, as the numbers say.

For those asking... in away ODI games since April 2011, India's W/L ratio of 1.75 is by far the best by any side. Next best: 1.29 by South Africa. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 2, 2018

Here’s a look at the seventh anniversary of India’s World Cup win in being remembered on Twitter. From the players to IPL teams, from fans to pundits, everyone had much to say about that night in Mumbai.

What the cricketers said

Moment of a lifetime, this day 7 years ago, a billion people erupted in joy. What a night! What were you doing that night ? pic.twitter.com/w1Nd3c7jrb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 2, 2018

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳World Cup champions 2011..Best day of my life..thank you everyone for ur love and support.. grateful 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/eLdFXpoNs7 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 2, 2018

7 years ago, 15 Indians and a South African did it for a Billion people. #WorldCup2011👌✌️ pic.twitter.com/0wS1H0TkRB — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 2, 2018

The one day that will remain a fond memory for each member of the team and the fans till our last breath. 7 years from the historic day when India won the World Cup 2011. pic.twitter.com/tCWdczOeVE — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 2, 2018

The thrill we felt after @msdhoni hit that wining SIX cannot be described in words. World Cup 2011 was certainly one of the proudestCricketing moment for the nation. Not to forget @YUVSTRONG12 's heroics in the tournament! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YHwHtX51Xr — R P Singh (@rpsingh) April 2, 2018

The cricket community celebrates

7 years already? What a day it was! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 2, 2018

Know why this stroke is so important in Indian cricket history? pic.twitter.com/EK7haokmBF — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 2, 2018

Super Morning, Lions! This day, 7 years back... the shot that made more than a billion Indians roar with joy! #whistlepodu #thala #Champions pic.twitter.com/Kc6dFQPEX0 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 2, 2018

Exactly 7 years to the day #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 won the ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium. 💙



Paltan, tell us your memories of this special day!#OnThisDay #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/pT5vs61dww — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 2, 2018

#OnThisDay, @GautamGambhir played the knock of a lifetime as his brilliant innings helped India cross the line and emerge as World Champions.



What a player, what a day! 😍#DilDilli #DilliKaKaptaan pic.twitter.com/rBZ7RuWysO — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 2, 2018

April 2nd. Celebrated in India as 'Helicopter Day' since 2011 pic.twitter.com/NgRl7NVxQD — joybhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 2, 2018

I have never seen a night like that at the Wankhede pic.twitter.com/sjw5g5oh3u — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) April 2, 2018