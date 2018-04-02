A Commonwealth Games Federation court will on Tuesday hold a hearing into an alleged breach of its no-needle policy by the Indian contingent at Gold Coast, Australia.

The escalation follows an investigation conducted by the federation’s medical commission into the use of syringes by the Indian contingent in the Games village. Athletes must seek permission before bringing syringes to the Games, according to the rules.

India’s men’s boxing coach Santiago Nieva on Monday admitted that one of his fighters was given a vitamin injection because he was unwell, but denied any doping.

Nieva’s explanation, though, contradicts team manager Ajay Narang, who told AFP on Saturday that the syringes were unconnected to India’s athletes. They were found inside a water bottle on a path outside their accommodation, Narang said.

The CGF, however, clarified that the matter was not being defined as an anti-doping rule violation, but rather an infringement of it’s no-needle policy. A decision will be announced immediately after the hearing on Tuesday.

CGF chief David Grevemberg said that the athletes were required to seek permission before bringing syringes to the Games, adding that any penalties would be at the discretion of the court, reported PTI.

The CGF ‘no needle policy’ prohibits the administration of injections without strong medical support. The policy is relaxed only for athletes requiring prescribed medication or nutritional supplements under the supervision of a medical practitioner. However, the CGF insists that athletes should take prior permissions, failing which can result in unspecified sanctions.

A hearing will now take place in front of the CGF’s Federation Court, the organisation’s disciplinary body, to determine a possible punishment.

Prior to the CGF meeting, there was a feeling that the Indian contingent could be in trouble amid reports that its boxers possessed syringes in violation of the event’s ‘no needle policy.’

Games organising committee chairman Peter Beattie had insisted that the matter would be dealt with transparently.

“There will be transparency and nothing will be covered up,” he had said.