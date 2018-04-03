The second Test between New Zealand and England ended in a draw in Christchurch on Tuesday to give New Zealand the series 1-0. New Zealand, set a target of 382, were 256 for eight at stumps with Ish Sodhi (56*) standing in the way of the visitors and seeing out a tense finish on the final day.

It was opener Tom Latham’s stubborn knock of 83 that gave the Kiwis hope after Stuart Broad had removed Jeet Raval and skipper Kane Williamson in successive deliveries. Debutant spinner Jack Leach accounted for the wicket of Ross Taylor to leave New Zealand reeling at 66/3, chasing 382 for victory.

The Kiws were staring at defeat with their score at 162/6 when Latham was dismissed by Leach.

However, a timely lower-order resistance from Sodhi and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (45) saved the day for the Blackcaps with a 57-run stand for the seventh wicket. Mark Wood broke the partnership as De Grandhomme miscued a hook.

England stumbled on another roadblock during their pursuit of a rare away win. Tailender Neil Wagner batted for nearly two hours for his seven with Sodhi in tow.

The left-armer played out 103 deliveries before Joe Root removed him. Time ran out in the contest and New Zealand wrapped up what was only their fourth series win against England in 36 attempts. As for England, their wretched away record stretched to 13 winless games.

Brief scores:

England 307 (Jonny Bairstow 101, Mark Wood 52; Tim Southee 6/62, Boult 4/87) & 352/9 dec. (James Vince 76, Mark Stoneman 60, Joe Root 54, Dawid Malan 53; Colin de Grandhomme 4/94)

drew with New Zealand 278 (BJ Watling 85, Colin de Grandhomme 72, Tim Southee 50; Stuart Broad 6/54, James Anderson 4/76) & 256/8 (Tom Latham 83, Ish Sodhi 56*, Colin de Grandhomme 45; Mark Wood 2/45, Jack Leach 2/61, Stuart Broad 2/72)