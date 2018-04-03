Five notable anniversary victories that will be marked at the 2018 Masters, which tees off on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club:

1958: Arnie’s first major

File photo of Arnold Palmer|Image credit: Reuters

Sixty years ago, Arnold Palmer won the first of his seven major titles, and captured the first of his four green jackets, by winning the Masters, one stroke ahead of defending champion Doug Ford and Fred Hawkins. It was in the final round at this Masters where writer Herbert Warren Wind first used the now-famous phrase “Amen Corner” to describe the 11th, 12th and 13th holes at Augusta National.

1968: De Vicenzo’s error

File photo of Roberto De Vicenzo | Image credit: Reuters

Roberto De Vicenzo is more legendary for how he lost the Masters fifty years ago than Bob Goalby is for winning. It appeared the two were destined to meet in a playoff for the title. But De Vicenzo, who was the reigning British Open champion and celebrating his 45th birthday, signed an incorrect final-round scorecard showing a par on the par-4 17th instead of a birdie. “What a stupid I am,” De Vicenzo said.

1978: Player’s third win

File photo of Gary Player | Image credit: Reuters

Forty years ago, South Africa’s Gary Player fired a final-round 64 for a one-stroke victory over Tom Watson, Hubert Green and Rod Funseth. It was the last of Player’s three career Masters titles and nine all-time major wins. Player birdied seven of his final 10 holes, including 18, to rally from seven shots back on the last day for the green jacket. Player’s 64 remains the lowest final-round score ever shot by a Masters winner.

1988: Sandy from the sand

Thirty years ago, Scotland’s Sandy Lyle hit a 7-iron from the fairway bunker at the 18th hole on Sunday within 10 feet of the cup then made the downhill birdie putt to win the Masters by one stroke over Mark Calcavecchia. Lyle became the first British player to don the winner’s green jacket. It was the first time in 10 years a birdie on the 72nd hole decided the Masters winner. Lyle’s only other major triumph came at the 1985 British Open.

1993: Langer wins second

Twenty-five years ago, Germany’s Bernhard Langer eagled the par-5 13th and birdied the par-5 15th holes on Sunday to capture his second Masters title by four strokes over Chip Beck. Langer led for the final 34 holes and became the 12th player with multiple Masters titles. Langer’s prior Masters victory came in 1985.