The Mumbai Cricket Association has been told to appoint a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to oversee the implementation of the Justice RM Lodha reforms.

Hearing a petition filed by member Nadeem Memon, Justice Kemkar asked the MCA and the BCCI to suggest names of retired judges of either the Supreme Court or the Bombay High Court to be nominated to the CoA. The two boards have until Wednesday afternoon to make their suggestions.

The Court stated that the CoA will oversee the MCA’s special general meeting scheduled on April 16. The meeting has been called to discuss and approve a draft constitution incorporating the Lodha reforms.

The CoA will remain at the helm of affairs until the Supreme Court order on Lodha reforms are fully accepted, the Justice Kemkar said.

“You should have been gracious and volunteered to suggest an administrator. Powers are with people disqualified by the order of the Supreme Court,” Justice Kemkar told the MCA advocate, Sportstarlive reported.

“Sharad Pawar and Dilip Vengsarkar resigned (as president and vice-president). Many others stand disqualified, and one of them has filed an affidavit. You are supposed to accept and implement the Lodha recommendations and the Supreme Court order,” he added.

The report further stated that BCCI counsel, Virag Tulzapurkar, was also critical of the state body. “The MCA says that they are going to have a meeting on April 16, it’s an eyewash. They have done nothing for 18 months,’’ he was quoted as telling the court.