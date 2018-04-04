It was a night to remember at Juventus Stadium but not for the home team. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to cap off a remarkable night for Real Madrid, setting some personal benchmarks as well.
That overhead bicycle kick scorcher was Ronaldo’s second goal of the night. With his first (within three minutes after the start), the Portuguese became the first one to score in ten straight Champions League games. But the second was the best one of the night, perhaps even the best one of this year.
This is how Zidane reacted to the goal:
And, this is how Twitter reacted to it:
Peter Crouch did not try to hide his awe.
And neither did John Dykes.