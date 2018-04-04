It was a night to remember at Juventus Stadium but not for the home team. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to cap off a remarkable night for Real Madrid, setting some personal benchmarks as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a man among boys pic.twitter.com/xxS8xxCbfY — The Lover Of Food (@TheLoverOfFood1) April 4, 2018

That overhead bicycle kick scorcher was Ronaldo’s second goal of the night. With his first (within three minutes after the start), the Portuguese became the first one to score in ten straight Champions League games. But the second was the best one of the night, perhaps even the best one of this year.

This is how Zidane reacted to the goal:

Zidane reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible overhead kick 😂😳😳 pic.twitter.com/918VBlexVH — Ester B V A Yviora (@edtrellayvi) April 4, 2018

And, this is how Twitter reacted to it:

Cristiano Ronaldo is a joke 😱 what a player! 🔥🔥🔥 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 3, 2018

Juventus fans clapping for Ronaldo and his goal. He appreciates it, says thank you, and gives a thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/kLeQcxuVZP — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) April 3, 2018

✅ Cristiano Ronaldo in training yesterday



✅ Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Juventus tonight.



🙌🏻 Perfect practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/MacPb06JAb — Football Obsession (@Footy_Obsession) April 4, 2018

Peter Crouch did not try to hide his awe.

There is only a few of us who can do that — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 3, 2018

And neither did John Dykes.

My first reaction to that @Cristiano goal was one of awe at the athleticism and technique required. His skill set is so totally different from that intuitive dribbling genius of Messi (or Maradona) and that’s why I never bother with the Ronaldo or Messi argument. Just enjoy! — JohnDykes (@JohnDykesFC) April 4, 2018

“If an artist created the perfect footballer, it would be Lionel Messi. If an engineer created the perfect footballer, it would be Cristiano Ronaldo.



We are so lucky to live in this era.” — Dilraj Singh (@DJTISTA) April 4, 2018

Big match player - done it for clubs, done it for country - done it at home, done it away. Always stands up and gets counted on big occasions - the greatest footballer of all time @Cristiano Ronaldo. — Anuj Singhal (@_anujsinghal) April 4, 2018

Love how @Cristiano bicycle kick goal was so nasty that the fans of Juventus gave him a standing ovation! — Lamorne Morris (@LamorneMorris) April 3, 2018

Most Goals In UCL (119) ✔



Most Goals In UCL Quarter Finals(21)✔



Scored in 10 consecutive games (15) ✔



Scored in all 6 games in UCL groupstage✔



Most Hat Tricks in UCL ✔



Most Assist in UCL(34)✔



You call him Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/R7mLil1iR8 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cr7Fran4ever) April 4, 2018