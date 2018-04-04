As the 2018 Commonwealth Games kicks off, The Field is starting a weekly podcast which will take a close look at the state of sports and sportspersons in India. The aim is to look beyond cricket... at Olympic sports, where India is slowly but surely starting to make a mark.

For this particular edition, we take a look at today’s young Indian athletes – how different is their worldview? Do they chase excellence differently from the senior athletes? Do they believe they can be world beaters? Do they worry about the money? Has the rise of India – as a nation – allowed them to believe in themselves even more? Has the internet helped them learn and even connect?

Airing their views on the matter are former India hockey skipper and Olympic Gold Quest CEO Viren Rasquinha, former India cricketer and ex-Nike India marketing head Jatin Paranjpe, former India tennis player and JSW Sports CEO Mustafa Ghouse, and Ashish Magotra, Editor of The Field.

Give the podcast a listen here:

Do let us know your thoughts or suggestions at ashish@scroll.in.