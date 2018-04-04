With the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast almost upon us, it is time to revisit India’s performances at the Games. India’s highest finish at the Games was in New Delhi eight years ago, when they finished second as hosts, winning a total of 38 gold medals.

India also chose not to participate at a few games, you can bet there is a question on that. India have won a total of 438 medals, including 155 golds. 1938 and 1954 were the only two barren years for India, when they participated, but did not return with any silverware.

They are fourth on the all-time medal table, as Australia lead with a total of 852 golds. England and Canada are second and third on the table.

