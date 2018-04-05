Key Indian Premier League matches will be broadcast on live on Doordarshan, Republic TV reported.

The Information and Broadcasting ministry had mooted the proposal to make IPL available on the public broadcaster in December. The I&B ministry had then asked the Sports Ministry to weigh in on the matter.

A formal decision is set to be announced imminently.

The move will mean that Star India, the official broadcaster of IPL, will have to share the live feed of the tournament with Prasar Bharati under the Sports Broadcasting Signals Act, 2007.

Star India, in September, won the broadcast rights for the IPL for the next five years for a sum of Rs 16,347.50 crore.