South Africa pacer and top-ranked Test bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League on Thursday. The 22-year-old withdrew from the tournament after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back that will keep him out for three months at least.

South Africa team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee said, “Kagiso has been diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction which will rule him out of cricket action for up to three months. He will need a month’s break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme to get him ready for the series against Sri Lanka in July.”

Rabada was set to combine with New Zealand pacer Trent Boult for the Delhi Daredevils under former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as coach. Rababa will hopefully in time for the South Africa’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July.