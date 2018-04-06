India vs England, 1st women’s ODI, live: Kaur gone, Mandhana keeps India on course in run-chase
No telecast available for this match: Live stream on bcci.tv, updates here on our blog.
Live updates
After 31 overs, India 131/3: Solid partnership this between Mandhana and Deepti Sharma as India stay on course. And a mature innings as well with Mandhana, has not taken many risks. Good news for India is that Hazell has finished her 10 overs and hasn’t done much damage since the two early wickets. Ecclestone gets a ball to rear up from good length and hit Deepti on the helmet.
Mandhana’s last 8 innings: 12, 67, 52, 67, 76, 3, 62*, 63* (today)
By far India’s most important batter right now.
After 26 overs, India 110/3: SIX and FIFTY for Smriti Mandhana! This is quite the purple patch that the Indian opener is enjoying. Gets to the landmark with the most elegant of lofted cover drives for a maximum. This has taken her 79 balls, a patient knock by her usual standards but more than sufficient pace for what India is chasing.
After 22 overs, India 92/3 - Kaur GONE: This is a crucial, crucial breakthrough for England. Remember how the notout decision looked out? This LBW call looks a bit harsh on Kaur - playing forward to Ecclestone, ball lands on middle and goes with the arm, could be going down leg. Kaur disappointed with the decision and perhaps rightly so.
India 89/2 after 20 overs: SIX ! What a hit by Harmanpreet Kaur. That’ll ease any nerves she had after the two close shaves. Hits Hartley over long on for a signature SIX.
After 18 overs, India 78/2 : SO CLOSE! Harmanpreet Kaur still lucky to be batting. A solid LBW appeal by Hartley not given (looked OUT) and two balls later, a direct hit would have seen her fall short. India 78/2 after 18, target 208.
After 16 overs, India 76/2 - need 134 from 34 overs: Time for Drinks in Nagpur. Early signs are that Kaur has come out with good intent, using her feet well against the spinners - hits Hartley for a four through midwicket to get going. Hazell just bowled an absolute peach in the 15th over! Around the wicket, pitching on Smriti’s legstump, turning inches past her off. Woof. She can’t believe that missed the stumps.
After 13 overs, India 61/2: This is a massive partnership from an Indian perspective. Harmanpreet Kaur has only been getting starts in this home season so far and she has to make sure India cross the line here. Mandhana of course plays an important role and she’s already into the 30s but should India lose her wicket (given her tendency to play aggressively) Kaur’s part becomes crucial and India need her back in form.
Spin from both ends.. Hartley and Hazell bowling in tandem.
After 10 overs, India 52/2: SIX! Fraction short from Eccelestone, Mandhana pulls it high and long for a maximum. Onus on the opener here as India lose early wickets in run-chase.
India are 52/2 after 10
England were: 70/0 after 10
India 41/2 after 9 overs, need 167 off 41 overs - RAJ GONE: Big blow for India! Once again, a ball from a spinner keeping low. Hazell gets her second, Mithali Raj stuck on the crease, trapped in front. Raj out for 0 in her record-breaking appearance.
After 8 overs, India 41/1 - WICKET: This was on the cards. The ball has been keeping low for the spinners and Hazell uses that to her advantage - Vaidya is bowled trying to cut the ball. Punished for playing on the backfoot to a good length ball. (Replays show the ball actually didn’t stay low as much Vaidya playing the cut shot off the wrong length) Vaidya was just getting into the groove, hitting a boundary off Hazell before in the 7th over.
And out walks Mithali Raj in her record-breaking appearance! Mandhana hits a one-handed four through point in the next over.
After 5 overs, India 26/0 - target 208: Not surprisingly, England bring on a spinner early on as Hazell bowls the fifth over. Mandhana gets a streaky boundary, as she tries to drive a full ball through cover against the spin, the edge would have gone straight to an absent first slip. Will England rue that?
After 3 overs, India 14/0 - target 208: SIX! The form that Mandhana is in, she’s not going to miss out on a half-volley off a free hit. Thumps it straight down the ground for a maximum. Shrubsole made to pay for overstepping off the first ball.
After 1 over, India 6/0: A delicious straight drive from Mandhana to get things going in the first over. It’s a left-left combination for India, as Vaidya - a highly-rated youngster who missed out on World Cup due to injury - gives Mandhana company.
Target: 208 for India. In-form Smriti Mandhana and the returning-from-injury Devika Vaidya are out in the middle for the women in blue.
ENGLAND are 207 all out in the last over: Six and four off the first two balls of the 50th over by Hazell pushes England past 200 but Bisht gets her 3rd to bring an end to the innings. This one keeps low and a slog by Hazell is missed, clean bowled.
From 71/0 to 124/6: India would be happy.
From 124/6 to 207/10: England wouldn’t mind that.
This is going to be a close one. Join us soon for the run-chase.
England 185/9 after 47 overs - WICKET: Poonam Yadav’s fine day continues. She gets her fourth wicket, Ecclestone tries to clear mid-on, but mishits it and Veda takes a good running catch.
England 183/8 after 46 overs: WICKET! A fighting knock from Fran Wilson comes to an end, she falls 5 short of what would have been a well-deserved 50. Deepti gets her second, as Wilson chips it rather tamely to Shikha Pandey at midwicket.
After 42 overs, England 166/7: A few boundaries starting to come England’s way now and Fran Wilson is playing a gem of a innings. Batting on 38 off 71 balls. Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav bowling in tandem now. 200 would be a good recovery for England and that’s where their focus will be on now.
England 141/7 after 36 overs: Oh! That’s a peach from Jhulan Goswami. Why should spinners have all the fun, eh? Good length ball, deviates away slightly and Shrubsole has no answer. The was near-unplayable. Shrubsole was playing the line of the ball but the deviation was subtle but made all the difference. What a ball!
After 35 overs, England 140/6: Captain for the day Shrubsole and Fran Wilson are stitching together another stand - but the runs have dried up. Powerplay becomes mandatory now and England have a chance to break the run of boundary-less overs (99 balls since the last one as the stat below says).
England 124/6 after 30.3 overs: And it’s a spinner who strikes again. Deepti Sharma gets her first. Just when it looked like England were recovering with a good partnership, Deepti gets Davidson-Richards LBW, fires this one in full, the debutant tries to flick it, trapped in front.
After 30 overs, England 124/5: Solid recovery from Fran Wilson and Davidson-Richards as they keep the run rate above 4 and not losing wickets at the same time. Mithali senses the need to do something different, brings on Jhulan in the 30th over, and she has a good appeal for LBW turned down.
After 26 overs, England 113/5: Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma are keeping things very tight in Nagpur. Deepti is yet to take a wicket but bowls a good maiden over in the 26th. But England have steadied the ship somewhat.
After 21 overs, England 102/5: Another wicket for Bisht! The spinners have pegged back England big time, Elwiss bowled as she tries to cut Bisht, chops it on to her stumps.
10:25 am: The wickets keep tumbling! Nat Sciver was looking in good touch in the middle but Ekta Bisht deceives her with flight, Mithali takes a simple catch at extra cover. England 100/4 after 19 overs.
After 18 overs, England 95/3: Poonam Yadav has her third in the 16th over of the match! She has conceded just one run while accounting for the top three batters of England’s lineup. Some turnaround for India. Beaumont is gone caught and bowled as the lack of pace does the trick for the Indian spinner again.
09:55 am: After a great start for England, India strike with two wickets in one over! Poonam Yadav brings her team right back into the match with the wickets of the dangerous Danni Wyatt and Amy Jones.
England 71/2 after 12 overs.
09:30 am: And in case you missed it, a record-breaking appearance for Mithali Raj.
09:20 am: England are 22/0 after 3 overs. Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt off to a good start.
09:00 am: It was originally thought that the BCCI had extended the contract with Star India for a fortnight to accommodate these three ODIs as well. Turns out that is not correct. There is no telecast or streaming available for this match. Our updates will be sporadic.
TOSS and TEAMS
08:45: And we have the toss update from BCCI. Huzzah. England have won the toss, they will be batting first.
08:40 am: A reminder that these three matches are NOT part of the ICC Women’s Championship, so points are not at stake. But this is a chance for India to bounce back in their home season.
The match starts at 9 am IST, but we are still awaiting a toss update as the telecast hasn’t begun. Stay tuned.
08:25 am: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the first ODI in the 3-match series between India and England - a repeat of the ICC Women’s World Cup final from last year. The venue is Nagpur. Team India will be looking to recapture their form from the World Cup and their tour of South Africa earlier this year and look to put the reversals from the Australia series and tri-series behind them,