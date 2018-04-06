A Commonwealth Games athlete is in serious condition at a Gold Coast hospital after being diagnosed with malaria, officials said on Friday. The 23-year-old, who has not been identified, is under close observation at Gold Coast University Hospital after being admitted on Thursday with the mosquito-borne disease.

“The patient received immediate treatment for malaria on arrival at GCUH,” a statement from the organising committee said. “The patient remains admitted to GCUH in a serious condition and continues to be closely monitored.” The statement added that “there is no locally acquired malaria in mainland Australia”.

Australia has been largely malaria-free for the past few decades. Athletes falling ill has been a major talking point at Gold Coast so far. Three of them from the same team were kept in isolation for 48 hours after being affected by influenza.

The New Zealand women’s rugby sevens team was also placed in quarantine after a player was diagnosed with mumps.

With inputs from AFP