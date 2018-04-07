India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said he is not bothered about pandering to public perceptions and maintained that he will not act like a “robot” during intense match situations.

“You cannot be a robot operating for the sake of what people are going to write or say about you,” Kohli, said.

India were down and out during their last big series in South Africa, facing a possible whitewash before fashioning a remarkable turnaround, winning the final Test followed by emphatic wins in the limited-overs series.

“The most important is self belief. You need to have the ability to look at things in a very different way than anyone else. We kept looking at things from the other perspective like winning the toss and batting, despite opposition from all quarters.”

Kohli’s decision to bat first on a green top was criticised by many but it turned out to be spot on with the Johannesburg pitch deteriorating. “The team believed it’s the best decision for us and we backed it. In cricket with technique and everything there’s no one way of doing something. There’s always your way and if you believe in your way, you can make things happen.”

Chasing 241, South Africa collapsed from 124 for one to 177 all out as India secured only their third win in South African soil. “We went to the Test doing all the right things. Our intention was only to win. We were not dishonest to the game we were not scared at any stage. We were brave. We played the game the right way. we were moving ahead at all times.”

“It’s been a start, a turnaround after two Tests. But the mindset was only one – we want to win, at any cost. That belief got us back after two Tests when no one believed in us,” he said.