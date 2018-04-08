As we catch our collective breath after non-stop action for the Indian contingent on Sunday in Gold Coast, Australia, more medals lie in store on Monday, the fifth day, of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

After an untroubled run to the final, a big test awaits the badminton mixed team as Saina Nehwal, K Srikanth and Co take on the second seed Malaysia, led by the inimitable Lee Chong Wei in the final. The mixed team has never won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and this team – perhaps the strongest all-round squad – has a chance to break that duck.

The weightlifting contingent has already surpassed most expectations with five gold medals, and there are four more at stake on Monday, which will be the final day for the event at the Games.

Among the shooters, Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu provided a fantastic start. More Indians are poised to stand on the podium as three finals scheduled to take place. Tejaswin Shankar, the exciting young talent, will start his high jump campaign in the qualification round.

Without further ado, here’s a list of Indian events on day five.

Badminton

Event Team/Players Time (IST) Result Mixed-team Final India vs Malaysia 1 pm

Athletics

Event Team/Players Time (IST) Result Men's High Jump Qual Tejaswin Shankar 5.50 am Women's 400m Round 1, Heat 1 Poovamma MR 6 am Women's 400m Round 1, Heat 5 Hima Das 6.30 am Women's 10,000m Final Loganathan Suriya 4.05 pm Men's 400m Semi-final Muhammad Anas Yahiya 3.40 pm Men's Shot Put Final Tejinder Singh 3.55 pm

Shooting

Event Team/Players Time (IST) Result Men's Skeet Qual. Sheeraz Sheikh, Smit Singh 4.30 am Women's 10m Air Rifle Qual. Apurvi Chandela, Mehuli Ghosh 6.30 am Men's 10m Air Pistol Qual. Om Mitharval, Jitu Rai 4.30 am Men's 10m Air Pistol final TBD 7:30 am Women's 10m Air Rifle final TBD 9.00 am Men's skeet final TBD 11.15 am

Weightlifting

Event Team/Players Time (IST) Result Men's 105 kg Final Pardeep Singh 5 am Women's 90 kg Final Lalchhanhimi 9.30 am Women's +90 kg Final Purnima Pandey 9.30 am Men's +105 kg Final Gurdeep Singh 2 pm

Table tennis

Event Team/Players Time (IST) Result Men's team semi-final India vs Singapore 5 am Men's team bronze / final TBD 11.30 am / 2 pm

Boxing

Event Team/Players Time (IST) Result Men's 52 kg Round of 16 Gaurav Solanki (Ind) vs Akimos Annang Ampiah (Gha) 8 am Men's 60 kg Round of 16 Manish Kaushik (Ind) vs Michael Alexander (TTO) 8.45 am

Swimming

Event Team/Players Time (IST) Result Men's 200m Backstroke Heat 2 Srihari Nataraj 6.05 am Men's 50m Freestyle Heat 6 Virdhawal Khade 6.43 am

Lawn Bowls