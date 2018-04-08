Vikas Thakur continued Indian weightlifters medal winning spree when he bagged the bronze medal in the men’s 94kg category with a total lift of 351 kg to take the Indian tally from the weightlifting arena to five gold, one silver and two bronze.

Thakur, who had won a silver medal in the 2014 Games, looked set for another second place finish despite failing in his second and third clean and jerk attempt of 200kg but Papua New Guinea’s Steven Kari surprised everyone by lifting a Commowealth record of 370kg with a clean and jerk lift of 216kg to kick off wild celebrations.

The silver went to Canada’s Boady Santavy, who lifted 369kg (168kg+201kg). His snatch effort was a new Games record.

In the last event of the day, India’s Seema finished sixth in the women’s 75kg category.