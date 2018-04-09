Patrick Reed held off epic final-round Masters charges by compatriots Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler to capture his first major title, firing a one-under par 71 Sunday for a one-stroke victory.

The 27-year-old US Ryder Cup firebrand out-dueled three-time major champion Spieth and Fowler, who birdied six of the last 11 holes, in an emotional back-nine drama that sparked roars and thrills at Augusta National.

Reed, who had never cracked 70 in 12 Masters rounds until this week, became the fourth straight first-time Masters winner and the ninth first-time major winner in the past 10 such events, the only exception Spieth’s British Open win last year.

“It’s almost impossible to put into words,” Reed said.

In addition to the iconic winner’s green jacket, Reed won $1.98 million from an $11 million purse.

Reed, whose breakthrough came in his 17th major start, finished on 15-under 273 with Fowler second on 274 after a closing 67 and Spieth third on 275 after matching the low final round in Masters history with an eight-under 64.

Patrick Reed has some of Tiger's old brazen mental toughness. He doesn't have Spieth's or Rory's or even Rickie's all-around game but when the stakes are highest, Reed's intangibles are stronger than theirs. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 8, 2018

“I started nine back,” said Spieth, who would have made the greatest comeback in Masters history had he won. “I wanted to shoot a low round and see what happens, if something crazy happens.”

Fowler sank a 7-foot birdie putt on 18 to pull within one and keep Reed under pressure to the 72nd hole.

“We gave our all out there and made P-Reed earn it,” Fowler said. “I was happy to make that last putt.”

Needing a two-putt par from 25 feet at 18 to win the title, Reed ran his first putt four feet past the cup then sank the comeback effort and pumped his fist in celebration.

Reed fended off last-pair partner Rory McIlroy on the front nine until the Northern Ireland star faded to a 74, sharing fifth on 279 with his dream of a Masters win for a career Grand Slam foiled again.

Reed’s approach at the par-5 13th clung to a bank above Rae’s Creek, his title bid nestled with it, but he escaped with par to stay deadlocked with Spieth for the lead at 14-under.

Spieth became only the seventh player to shoot 64 in the last round of the Masters, the first since Bo Van Pelt in 2012.

Tiger roars late

Tiger Woods, playing his first major event since 2015 in a comeback from nagging back pain and spinal fusion surgery, fired a 69, his week’s low round.

“It was possibly the highest score I could have shot today,” Woods said. “All in all it was a bittersweet ending.”

The 14-time major champion sank a 29-foot eagle putt at the par-5 15th and birdied 17 but a closing bogey denied his goal of level par overall.

Woods, a four-time Masters champion, failed to deliver on promise showed in two top-5 tuneup finishes but said he was glad to be back.

“I really missed it,” Woods said. “I made too many bogeys. I made too many mistakes. But overall it was a lot of fun. It felt great to be able to compete again.”