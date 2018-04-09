Chennai Super Kings suffered a huge blow as all-rounder Kedar Jadhav was ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League.

The 32-year-old suffered a grade 2 hamstring injury, a release stated.

Jadhav was instrumental in Chennai’s victory on the opening day, hitting the winning runs during a last-over thriller against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Jadhav had limped off the field during Chennai’s chase, only to make a comeback late in the game and build on all-rounder Dwayne Bravo’s heroics.

At the end of the game, Jadhav had hinted at being out of action for a lengthy period. Chennai’s next play Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.