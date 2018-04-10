Kidambi Srikanth will replace Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen as the world’s top-ranked men’s singles player when the Badminton World Federation releases its next weekly rankings on Thursday.

Srikanth, 25, will be the first Indian man to accomplish the feat after the rankings were computerised. Saina Nehwal, in 2015, had become the first Indian to climb atop the world rankings.

Srikanth will move to the top of the rankings with 76,895 points. Reigning world No 1 and world champion Viktor Axelsen, who has 77,130 points, will lose 1,660 points as he won’t be able to defend his points due to injury.

Srikanth had missed the chance to top the charts last year – when he won four Super Series titles (in Indonesia, Australia, Denmark, France) – because of injury.

He was also instrumental in helping India win the gold medal in the mixed-team event at the Commonwealth Games on Monday. The shuttler beat Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei in straight games in the singles rubber to give India a 2-0 lead.