IPL 11, CSK v KKR, Live: Super Kings set for homecoming amid Cauvery protests in Chennai
Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This will be Chennai’s first game at home after a gap of two years. Both teams have won their opening encounters in IPL and will look to build on the momentum.
To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
UPDATE: Police have chased away the protesters around the stadium. Earlier, The CSK team suffered a slight delay on its onward trip to the stadium for the match due to the disruption. Some protesters were seen raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not establishing the Cauvery Management Board.
“Faf du Plessis is not in full training at the moment. He is recovering from a slight side strain. And he also has a small fracture in his one of his fingers,” said Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey, ahead of the KKR game.
Imran Tahir might get another chance tonight to show his class against Kolkata.
Kedar Jadhav’s injury opens up a place in the Chennai middle-order. This is an oppurtunity for Murali Vijay to make a comeback. Ambati Rayudu will probably come in at No 4 and Vijay will probably partner Shane Watson at the top.
The Kolkata Knight Riders have only beaten Chennai Super Kings twice at home in the seven games that they have played.
Both teams have arrived at the stadium amidst tight security. Protesters continue to lay siege outside the stadium. Police are trying their best to detain these protesters.
“From our point of view, we understand its going to be an emotional homecoming for each one of us. We understand that this place is going to rocking tomorrow night. We have to somehow control that and focus on what our plans are and execute it as best as we possibly can and not get caught up with that emotion,” said Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey, ahead of the KKR game
Chennai Super Kings are aiming to dominate Kolkata Knight Riders in the presence of die-hard fans when they play their first IPL home game in two years at Chepauk on Tuesday.
Back with a bang with a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings will look to improve further.
For the legion of CSK fans, it will be a homecoming like no other as the ‘Men in Yellow’ will play at M A Chidambaram Stadium for the first time since May 2015.
However, the match is under a cloud as Police ordered thousands of extra security forces to protect the game amid threats of protests over a mounting water crisis.
Tamil groups have said they could protest at the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the second match for both teams in the new IPL season.
“Around 4,000 police personnel will stand guard around the ground. We have covered all bases to make sure that nothing goes wrong,” a Tamil Nadu state police spokesman told AFP.
Tamil Nadu has seen mounting protests in the past week over a disputed accord with neighbouring Karnataka state on how to share water from the key Cauvery river.