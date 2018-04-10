In a memorable day for Indian athletics, Muhammed Anas produced a personal-best run in the 400m final, coming agonisingly close to winning a medal but eventually finishing in the fourth place finish at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Tuesady. That was also national record-breaking performance.

Anas clocked 45.31, marginally improving his own record of 45.32 which he set at the Indian Grand Prix in New Delhi last year.

It was first time that an Indian was competing in a final of 400m run at CWG since legendary Milkha Singh competed in 1958, winning the nation’s first ever gold at the Games.

However, Anas’ effort was not enough for a medal, falling short by just 0.2 seconds, finishing behind winner Isaac Makwala (44.35), Baboloki Thebe (45.09) and Javon Francis (45.11).

In another stunning show, Hima Das qualified for the final of the women 400m with a a personal best of 51.53. She had finished third in her semifinal, shaving off 0.44 off her previous personal best, but eventually made the cut as seventh fastest among eight finalists.

Das had stunned everyone by qualifying for the CWG and continued to spring surprise with her effort.

In the day’s only other Indian interest in athletics, Dharun Ayyasamy finished fifth in his 400m hurdles heat with a timing of 49.85 seconds. He did not qualify for the final.