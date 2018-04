Jamaican Andre Russell blasted a blistering knock of 88 from just 36 balls to power Kolkata Knight Riders to 202/6 in 20 overs despite his side’s early collapse against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.

His blitzkrieg included one boundary and an astounding 11 sixes, three of which were scored off one Dwayne Bravo over. Another landed on the roof.

The six-a-thon left Twitter in a frenzy:

See, those big muscles on Andre Russell are not for show.#IPl — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 10, 2018

Andre Russell , remember the name.

11 sixes in his 88 not out and has single handedly given KKR the momentum and advantage. Some of the cleanest striking you will ever see. #CSKvKKR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 10, 2018

After the astonishing mauling by Russell, Dhoni must be wonderingif he shouldn't have opted to bat first. If CSK still win this match, they'll send a shiver down the spines of players from other teams. But right now, advantage KKR I'd say #IPL2018 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 10, 2018

Now that is why #KKR were so keen to have Andre Russell back. #DreRus — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 10, 2018

Is six hitting the easiest thing to do? Well Andre Russell thinks so!! What a striker this man is! @KKRiders missed him dear last year. Back with some impact!! #CSKvKKR — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 10, 2018

Most 6s for KKR in an IPL innings:



13 - Brendon McCullum v RCB, Bangalore, 2008

11 - ANDRE RUSSELL v CSK, Chennai, 2018*

8 - Chris Gayle v KXIP, Kolkata, 2010

8 - Chris Lynn v GL, Rajkot, 2017#CSKvsKKR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 10, 2018

CSK fans are getting to see what they had expected. Someone returning to Chepauk, after serving a ban, is going bonkers #CSKvKKR — Cricket Bakchod (@Cric_bakchod) April 10, 2018

Every part of Andre Russell’s bat is middle of the bat #CSKvsKKR — Milo Minderbinder (@Crudifixion) April 10, 2018

Andre Russell is hitting sixes just for fun now. It is not even a contest 😂😂 #KKRvCSK — Suchita (@Suchita_14) April 10, 2018

Even more baffling than those three 6s was that attempt at a single - and Andre Russell then trying to run it. #CSKvsKKR — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 10, 2018