IPL 11, SRH vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians look to bounce back after opening day setback
Sunrisers Hyderabad cantered to a comprehensive nine-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in their opening game.
Mumbai Indians looked on course for a perfect start, before a belligerent Dwayne Bravo and an ice-cool Kedar Jadhav spoiled their party.
To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
Head to Head:
Overall: Matches: 10, SRH won: 5, MI won: 5
Fun stat: Shikhar Dhawan has scored more runs against the Mumbai Indians than against any other opponent. He has an aggregate of 536 runs from 16 matches against Mumbai.
Hello and welcome. The variety in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling attack may pose a few tricky questions for Mumbai Indians when the two teams square off in this encounter, which will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.
The two teams met with contrasting fortunes in their opening games. While Sunrisers hardly broke sweat during their emphatic nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians lost a humdinger to Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.
It is widely believed that Hyderabad have the most diverse bowling attack in the competition. They have Bhuvneshwar Kumar for seam and swing, Billy Stanlake for pace and bounce and Siddarth Kaul to hit the deck. Add Rashid Khan’s fast leg-breaks and googlies to it. Meanwhile, Bangladesh stalwart Shakib Al Hasan with his orthodox left-arm spin is a difficult customer to handle.
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, is filled with a galaxy of stars and are often known to be slow starters in a marathon tournament. Skipper Rohit Sharma would be expecting a better effort from his batsmen as 165 on a good batting track wasn’t par for the course against Chennai.
With PTI inputs