Eastern Sporting Union of Manipur defeated SETHU FC 2-0 in extra time to enter the final of the Indian Women’s League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Imphal side will take on Rising Student Club in the final on April 14.

A drab first half saw both teams testing each other. A tactical battle in the midfield never transpired into a goal-scoring opportunity.

The only highlight of the first half was in the 25th minute when Mandakini Devi found the back of the net through a sweet chip over the onrushing custodian but the referee called the play offside.

In the second half, ESU maintained pressure on the SETHU FC defence line, constantly bombarding them with attacks.

In the 68th minute, Prameshwori Devi’s shot from distance hit the SETHU FC defence line and prompted her to appeal for a handball inside the box, but the referee thought otherwise.

SETHU FC relied on counter-attacks and their defence line cleared dangerous long balls attempted by ESU.

In the 76th minute, Prameshwori Devi found Roja Devi in the box, but the latter’s shot lacked venom and was easily cleared by the opposition goalkeeper.

In the 85th minute, Roja Devi missed a sitter when she failed to tap in from close range after Prameshwori Devi’s low cross found her inside the box.

Two minutes later, at the other end, Indumathi failed to make the most out of her opportunity after she ran clear of the ESU defence line, but shot wide of goal.

The full-time scoreline read 0-0 as the match progressed to extra time.

In the 99th minute the deadlock was finally broken when Prameshwori Devi stepped up and did her side justice, smashing the ball into the back of the net to give ESU a solitary goal lead.

In the 105th minute, Mandakini Devi scored directly from a free-kick to double ESU’s lead.