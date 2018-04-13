IPL 11, RCB vs KXIP Live: Virat Kohli opts to field first
Royal Challengers Bangalore was blown away by a Sunil Narine-inspired Kolkata Knight Riders. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, cruised to a thumping win against Delhi Daredevils.
Live updates
Toss: Virat Kohli has opted to field first. There are no changes for RCB while KXIP have Aaron Finch comes in place of David Miller. Kohli says the conditions are back to normal. Ashwin says his side have the bowling ammunition to hurt his opponents.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are hoping to get their campaign up and running after an opening game defeat when they lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB finished second best in a cliffhanger to Kolkata Knight Riders after Sunil Narine snatched victory with a 17-ball fifty at the Eden Gardens.
There is a buzz around the Bangalore fans this season as they feel there is a better balance in their ranks this season. The encouraging big for Bangalore is that Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers were in fine form against Kolkata. They looked poised to touch 200 but a Nitish Rana double dented their momentum. McCullum recently completed 9,000 T20I runs.
Skipper Virat Kohli, surprisingly, looked scratchy, scoring 31 off 33 balls. All eyes are on Chris Gayle and there are bound to mixed emotions among the Bangalore fans and the Jamaican, who had a memorable tenure with the three-time finalists. KL Rahul also makes a return to his old side. His sizzling 14-ball half-century against Delhi Daredevils was a sight to behold.