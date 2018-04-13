India’s top singles players Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan are heading for a summit showdown after reaching the semi-finals of the $150,000 Taipei Challenger.

Fourth seed Bhambri beat local qualifier Chien-Hsun Lo 6-4, 6-2 while sixth seed Ramanathan dispatched third seed and world number 98, Israel’s Dudi Sela with the same scoreline.

Yuki will next face eight seed Japanese Tatsuma Ito while Ramkumar is up against Go Soeda, also from Japan. Both Yuki and Ramkumar are assured of 45 ranking points each. At Kazakhstan, doubles pair Pranjala Yadlapalli and Kyra Shroff were beaten 10-5 in the super tie-break by Russians Daria Kruzhkova and Valeriya Pogrebnyak in the final. Meanwhile, Rutuja Bhosale lost her quarter-final in to Julia Terziyska of Bulgaria in Egypt.