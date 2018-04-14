After 10 days of medal-filled action, that hit a peak on the tenth day with a windfall of 17 medals overall, we are all set for the final day’s events in Gold Coast, Australia on Sunday as the 21st Commonwealth Games come to an end.

The schedule might be the lightest it has been on all these days but there is no shortage of excitement. How can there be, when PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal take on each other in the final of the women’s singles? And to add to that, K Srikanth - the present world No 1 - will take on Lee Chong Wei - the former world No 1. This will not be the first time they two stars are facing each other, as the Indian finally got a win over the Malaysian legend in the final of the mixed team event.

There is also history in the making, when Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty take the court in the final of the men’s doubles.

There’s also an all-Indian match-up in the table tennis mixed doubles bronze medal playoff.

As the badminton action reaches a climax for India, there is also a chance for Joshna Chinnappa and Dipika Pallikal to repeat their from Glasgow, in the final of the women’s doubles.

Badminton

Event Teams/Players Time Result Women's Singles Gold medal match PV Sindhu (IND) vs Saina Nehwal (IND) Around 5 am Men's Singles Gold medal match K Srikanth (IND) vs Lee Chong Wei (MAS) Around 5.45 am Men's Doubles Gold medal match Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (IND) vs Marcus Ellis/Chris Langridge (ENG) Around 7 am

Table Tennis

Event Teams/Players Time Result Mixed Doubles Bronze medal match Sharath Kamal/Mouma Das (IND) vs Sathiyan G/Manika Batra (IND) 5 am Men's Singles Bronze medal match Sharath Kamal (IND) vs Samuel Walker (ENG) 7 am

Squash