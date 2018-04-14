IPL 11, KKR vs SRH Live: Rain halts play after Lynn, Rana take Kolkata past fifty
With two wins from two matches, SRH lead the table ahead of Chennai Super Kings who beat their opponents on Thursday will be smarting from a defeat against Chennai Super Kings despite posting a 200-plus total.
Live updates
After 7 overs, KKR 52/1.
Rain halts play! The players are off the field and the covers are on. It’s not a heavy shower, but the groundsmen are covering the entire field.
After 6.2 overs, KKR 50/1.
Fifty up for Kolkata! Lynn, Rana are keeping the runs flowing. It might not be the blitzkrieg that we are accustomed to from the team, but it has been effective. With the spinners coming into the attack, both batsmen are looking to swing their arms.
After 4 overs, KKR 23/1.
Some tight bowling from SRH has managed to keep the KKR batsmen in check. Narine yet come into bat. Was Bhuvneshwar’s inclusion the reason behind him coming down the order? With Stanlake also bowling a disciplined spell, KKR will need to really dig deep if they hope to get off to a decent start.
After 2.4 overs, KKR 16/1.
WICKET! Uthappa gone! Bhuvneshwar gets an outside edge and is caught behind. The umpire turns down the appeal, but the review reveals there is a thick outside edge. KKR’s experiment with sending Uthappa ahead of Narine fails.
Uthappa c Saha b Kumar 3 (8b).
After 1 over, KKR 1/0.
Watchful start by the Kolkata batsmen. With Narine sitting in the dugout, no fireworks to start off. All eyes on Lynn to make up for Narine’s temporary absence.
Narine doesn’t open for KKR! Uthappa and Lynn start proceedings as Bhuvneshwar bowls the first over for SRH.
Head to Head
M: 12, KKR: 8, SRH won: 4.
At Eden Gardens: M: 5, KKR won: 5, SRH won: 0.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the SRH XI. KKR hand India U-19 stars Shubhman Gill and Shivam Mavi their IPL debut. Mitchell Johnson also comes in as Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh and Curran miss out.
Lineups
SRH: Saha, Dhawan, Williamson, Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Hooda, Pathan, Bhuvneshwar, Rashid Khan, Kaul, Stanlake.
KKR: Lynn, Narine, Uthappa, Rana, Karthik, Shubman Gill, Russell, Johnson, Shivam Mavi, Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav
Toss: Hyderabad win toss and opt to field first. Both side ring in changes. Two U-19 boys to make their debuts today.
On a roll with successive wins, Sunrisers Hyderabad stand in the way of two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, who would be looking to bring their campaign back on track at home during an Indian Premier League T20 cricket clash in Kolkata on Saturday.
With two wins from two matches, SRH lead the table ahead of Chennai Super Kings on net run rate.
The home side, on the other hand, will be smarting from a defeat against Chennai Super Kings despite posting a 200-plus total. On paper, Kane Williamson-led SRH are balanced sides, boasting an experienced batting lineup and an equally effective bowling unit, a dream combination for any captain.
But the visitors did not look too convincing in a modest chase against Mumbai Indians last night before pulling off a one-wicket victory off the last ball, a first in IPL history.
Leading 8-4 on head-to-head count, KKR will fancy chances against a team who had lost by 17 runs the last time they clashed at Eden Gardens in the last edition.