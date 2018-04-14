In a fresh injury blow to Kolkata Knight Riders, young pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti on Saturday was ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League season due to a foot injury. Karnataka seamer Prasidh Krishna was announced as the replacement for the Under-19 World Cup winning pacer, who was bought at a price of Rs 3.2 crore.

One of the finds of the India’s U-19 World Cup triumph, Nagarkoti sustained the injury before the tournament but the announcement came only on Saturday. Kolkata had also lost Australian pacer Mitchell Starc to injury before the tournament started. The 22-year-old Prasidh has played 23 matches so far since 2015, three in the T20 format but his record in the 50-overs format has been impressive.

Prasidh has 33 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 21.27 and an economy rate of 4.74, with a best show of 3/37 in Karanataka’s Vijay Hazare Trophy against Saurashtra in February. Kolkata also bolstered their support staff with the inclusion of Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar who mentored skipper Dinesh Karthik in the past.