Manika Batra’s sensational run at the Commonwealth Games fetched her another medal as she teamed up with G Sathiyan to collect the mixed doubles bronze, thereby claiming a medal in every event she competed in, at Gold Coast.

Batra and Sathiyan defeated the senior duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das 11-6 11-2 11-4 to claim the honours in the bronze medal play off.

Batra had earlier won a historic women’s singles gold and was also a part of the top-finishing women’s team. In women’s doubles, she won a silver with Mouma Das.

In the singles bronze medal playoff, veteran Sharath Kamal defeated England’s Samuel Walker 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10 to finish third on the podium. Perhaps aware that this was his last CWG apperance, Sharath Kamal was at it from the word go and his delight at the bronze was reflective of how much he wanted the medal.

Commonwealth Games Gold quest in Gold Coast All the CWG 2018 stories in one place Read more

This was also Sharath Kamal’s ninth medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The table tennis contingent ended a successful campaign in Gold Coast, finishing with eight medals across events. It was a significant improvement over their solitary medal in Glasgow four years back.