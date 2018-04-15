The All India Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee on Saturday handed a two-match suspension on the six players who were sent off by the referee for their brawling during the Super Cup quarterfinal match between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa in Bhubaneswar on April 12.

A brawl had broken out between the players of both the teams at the end of the first half and the referee had sent off six players (3 from each side) from the field of play.

Subrata Paul, Haitian Kervens Belfort, Anas Edathodika from Jamshedpur FC and Brandon Fernandes, Spanish duo of Bruno Pinheiro and Sergio Marin from FC Goa were shown the red card. The second half of the match, which FC Goa won 5-1, was played with eight players taking the field from each side.

The two-match suspension would be in addition to the automatic suspension for the subsequent game on account of the red card shown by the referee.

“The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has imposed sanctions upon each of Jamshedpur FC players Subrata Paul, Anas Edathodika, Kervens Belfort being a suspension of 2 (two) consecutive matches, over and in addition to the automatic suspensions of the subsequent match imposed under the AIFF Disciplinary Code, be it under Hero Super Cup or otherwise played under AIFF regulations,” the AIFF said in a statement.

“During the suspension period, bans all of them from the dressing room/substitutes bench as well as the stadium,” it added.

The AIFF said in the addition to the suspensions, Robert Andrew (Goalkeeping Coach of Jamshedpur FC) and Anas Edathodika were imposed with a fine of Rs one lakh each under the AIFF Disciplinary Code for “trying to brutally assault an opponent player and for willfully disregarding the expulsion order.”

Both have been ordered to pay their respective fines within seven days.

Similarly, FC Goa players Bruno Filipe Tavares Pinheiro, Sergio Juste Marin and Brandon Fernandes “were imposed sanctions of suspension of two consecutive matches, over and in addition to the automatic suspensions of the subsequent match imposed under the AIFF Disciplinary Code, be it under Hero Super Cup or otherwise played under AIFF regulations”.

“During the suspension period, bans all of them from the dressing room/substitutes bench as well as the stadium.