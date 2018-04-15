India ended their 2018 Commonwealth Games campaignon Sunday with a total haul of 66 medals – 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze. The Games that began with a silver for P Gururaja and gold for Mirabai Chanu on the first day ended with a gold for Saina Nehwal and silver for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in badminton.

This was India’s second most successful Games overseas, behind only Manchester, 2002.

The 66 medals is also two medals more than Glasgow 2014, overall, although it was still a long way off the 101 medals the country won at the 2010 Games, which were hosted by India.

Out of the total of 16 sports that India fielded athletes in at Gold Coast, medals were won in nine of them. Indian shooters raked in the most number of medals (16), followed by the wrestlers (12), the boxers and weightlifters (nine each).

There were also many firsts for Indians at the Commonwealth Games. Neeraj Chopra became the first javelin thrower from India to win a gold at the Games, while Mary Kom also won a medal of the same colour in her first (and probably last) CWG. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also became the first men’s doubles badminton pair from India to win a medal at the Games, while Manika Batra made the country take notice of her with four medals, including a gold in women’s singles.

The shooters, unsurprisingly, were the most successful among all athletes with a total of 16 medals, including 7 gold medals. The biggest success stories were Anish Bhanwala, Manu Bhaker and Mehuli Ghosh - three teenagers who delivered on their debut at the big stage.

The weightlifters were in wonderful form, as they kick-started India’s medal haul.

Here is a list of all the 66 medals that India won in Gold Coast.

Athletics

Players Event Medal Remarks Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw GOLD Season best in the final Seema Punia Women's Discus Throw SILVER Navjeet Dhillon Women's Discus Throw BRONZE

Badminton

Players Event Medal Remarks Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy, Ruthvika, Ashwini, Sikki, Satwik, Pranaav, Chirag Mixed Team GOLD First ever GOLD for India in a badminton event at CWG Saina Nehwal Women's Singles GOLD P V Sindhu Women's Singles SILVER K Srikanth Men's singles SILVER Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty Men's doubles SILVER First CWG silver medal in men's doubles badminton Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy Women's doubles BRONZE

Boxing

Players Event Medal Remarks Mary Kom Women's 46-48 kg GOLD First CWG medal for Mary Kom Vikas Krishan Men's 75 kg GOLD Gaurav Solanki Men's 52 kg GOLD Satish Kumar Men's 91 kg SILVER Amit Phangal Men's 46-49 kg SILVER Manish Kaushik Men's 60 kg

SILVER Naman Tanwar Men's 81 kg BRONZE Manoj Kumar Men's 69 kg BRONZE Hussamuddin Muhammad Men's 91 kg BRONZE

Para Powerlifting

Player Event MEDAL Remarks Sachin Chaudhary Men's Heavyweight BRONZE Only para athlete to medal

Shooting

Player Event Medal Remarks Anish Bhanwala Men's 25m rapid fire pistol GOLD Youngest ever Indian to win CWG medal, Games record Manu Bhaker Women's 10m air pistol GOLD 2nd youngest ever Indian to win CWG medal Shreyasi Singh Women's double trap GOLD Jitu Rai Men's 10m air pistol GOLD New Games Record Sanjeev Rajput Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions GOLD New Games Record Tejaswini Sawant Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions GOLD New Games Record Heena Sidhu Women's 25m pistol

GOLD

New Games Record Mehuli Ghosh Women's 10m air rifle SILVER Unforgettable 10.9 off her last shot to tie with the leader Heena Sidhu Women's 10m air pistol SILVER Anjum Moudgil Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SILVER Tejaswini Sawant Women's 50m Rifle prone SILVER Oldest medal winner for India at CWG 2018 Om Mitharval Men's 10m air pistol BRONZE First double-medallist at the Games this year Om Mitharval Men's 10m air pistol BRONZE Ravi Kumar Men's 50m pistol BRONZE Ankur Mittal Men's trap shooting BRONZE Apurvi Chandela Women's 10m air rifle BRONZE

Squash

Players Event Medal Remark Dipika Pallikal / Saurav Ghosal Mixed doubles SILVER First mixed doubles medal in squash at CWG for India Dipika Pallikal / Joshna Chinappa Women's doubles SILVER

Table Tennis

Players Event Medal Remarks Manika, Mouma, Madhurika, Pooja, Sutirta Women's team GOLD First ever GOLD that was not won by Singapore in this event Sathiyan, Sharath, Harmeet, Sanil, Amalraj Men's team GOLD Manika Batra Women's singles GOLD First Indian woman to win a singles medal Achanta Sharath Kamal /

Sathiyan G Men's doubles SILVER Manika Batra / Mouma Das Women's doubles SILVER First time an Indian pair entered women's doubles final Harmeet Desai / Sanil Shetty Men's doubles BRONZE Achanta Sharath Kamal Men's singles BRONZE Manika Batra / Sathiyan G Mixed doubles BRONZE Medal in all events she participated im

Weightlifting

Player Category Medal Remarks Mirabai Chanu Women's 48 kg GOLD Six clean lifts, six CWG records Sanjita Chanu Women's 53 kg GOLD Games record in Snatch Satish Kumar Sivalingam Men's 77 kg GOLD Venkat Ragul Ragala Men's 85 kg GOLD Punam Yadav Women's 69 kg GOLD Pardeep Singh Men's 105 kg SILVER Gururaja P Men's 56 kg SILVER First medal-winner at the Games for India Deepak Lather Men's 69 kg Vikas Thakur Men's 94 kg

Wrestling