India ended their 2018 Commonwealth Games campaignon Sunday with a total haul of 66 medals – 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze. The Games that began with a silver for P Gururaja and gold for Mirabai Chanu on the first day ended with a gold for Saina Nehwal and silver for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in badminton.

This was India’s second most successful Games overseas, behind only Manchester, 2002.

The 66 medals is also two medals more than Glasgow 2014, overall, although it was still a long way off the 101 medals the country won at the 2010 Games, which were hosted by India.

Out of the total of 16 sports that India fielded athletes in at Gold Coast, medals were won in nine of them. Indian shooters raked in the most number of medals (16), followed by the wrestlers (12), the boxers and weightlifters (nine each).

There were also many firsts for Indians at the Commonwealth Games. Neeraj Chopra became the first javelin thrower from India to win a gold at the Games, while Mary Kom also won a medal of the same colour in her first (and probably last) CWG. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also became the first men’s doubles badminton pair from India to win a medal at the Games, while Manika Batra made the country take notice of her with four medals, including a gold in women’s singles.

The shooters, unsurprisingly, were the most successful among all athletes with a total of 16 medals, including 7 gold medals. The biggest success stories were Anish Bhanwala, Manu Bhaker and Mehuli Ghosh - three teenagers who delivered on their debut at the big stage.

The weightlifters were in wonderful form, as they kick-started India’s medal haul.

Here is a list of all the 66 medals that India won in Gold Coast.

Athletics

Players Event Medal Remarks
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw GOLD Season best in the final
Seema Punia Women's Discus Throw SILVER
Navjeet Dhillon Women's Discus Throw BRONZE

Badminton

Players Event Medal Remarks
Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy, Ruthvika, Ashwini, Sikki, Satwik, Pranaav, Chirag Mixed Team GOLD First ever GOLD for India in a badminton event at CWG
Saina Nehwal Women's Singles GOLD 
P V Sindhu Women's Singles  SILVER
K Srikanth Men's singles SILVER
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty Men's doubles SILVER First CWG silver medal in men's doubles badminton
Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy Women's doubles BRONZE

Boxing

Players Event Medal Remarks
Mary Kom Women's 46-48 kg GOLD First CWG medal for Mary Kom
Vikas Krishan Men's 75 kg GOLD
Gaurav Solanki Men's 52 kg GOLD
Satish Kumar Men's 91 kg SILVER
Amit Phangal Men's 46-49 kg SILVER
Manish Kaushik Men's 60 kg
 SILVER
Naman Tanwar Men's 81 kg BRONZE
Manoj Kumar Men's 69 kg BRONZE
Hussamuddin Muhammad Men's 91 kg BRONZE

Para Powerlifting

Player Event MEDAL Remarks
Sachin Chaudhary Men's Heavyweight BRONZE Only para athlete to medal

Shooting

Player Event Medal Remarks
Anish Bhanwala Men's 25m rapid fire pistol GOLD Youngest ever Indian to win CWG medal, Games record
Manu Bhaker Women's 10m air pistol GOLD 2nd youngest ever Indian to win CWG medal
Shreyasi Singh Women's double trap GOLD
Jitu Rai Men's 10m air pistol GOLD New Games Record
Sanjeev Rajput Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions GOLD New Games Record
Tejaswini Sawant Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions GOLD New Games Record
Heena Sidhu Women's 25m pistol
 GOLD
 New Games Record
Mehuli Ghosh Women's 10m air rifle SILVER Unforgettable 10.9 off her last shot to tie with the leader
Heena Sidhu Women's 10m air pistol SILVER
Anjum Moudgil Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SILVER
Tejaswini Sawant Women's 50m Rifle prone SILVER Oldest medal winner for India at CWG 2018
Om Mitharval Men's 10m air pistol BRONZE First double-medallist at the Games this year
Om Mitharval Men's 10m air pistol BRONZE
Ravi Kumar Men's 50m pistol BRONZE
Ankur Mittal Men's trap shooting BRONZE
Apurvi Chandela Women's 10m air rifle BRONZE

Squash

Players Event Medal Remark
Dipika Pallikal / Saurav Ghosal Mixed doubles SILVER First mixed doubles medal in squash at CWG for India
Dipika Pallikal / Joshna Chinappa Women's doubles SILVER

Table Tennis

Players Event Medal Remarks
Manika, Mouma, Madhurika, Pooja, Sutirta Women's team GOLD First ever GOLD that was not won by Singapore in this event
Sathiyan, Sharath, Harmeet, Sanil, Amalraj Men's team GOLD
Manika Batra Women's singles GOLD First Indian woman to win a singles medal
Achanta Sharath Kamal /
Sathiyan G 		Men's doubles SILVER
Manika Batra / Mouma Das Women's doubles SILVER First time an Indian pair entered women's doubles final
Harmeet Desai / Sanil Shetty Men's doubles BRONZE
Achanta Sharath Kamal Men's singles BRONZE
Manika Batra / Sathiyan G Mixed doubles BRONZE Medal in all events she participated im

Weightlifting

Player Category Medal Remarks
Mirabai Chanu Women's 48 kg GOLD Six clean lifts, six CWG records
Sanjita Chanu Women's 53 kg GOLD Games record in Snatch
Satish Kumar Sivalingam Men's 77 kg GOLD
Venkat Ragul Ragala Men's 85 kg GOLD
Punam Yadav Women's 69 kg GOLD
Pardeep Singh Men's 105 kg SILVER
Gururaja P Men's 56 kg SILVER First medal-winner at the Games for India
Deepak Lather Men's 69 kg
Vikas Thakur Men's 94 kg

Wrestling

Player Category (All Freestyle) Medal Remarks
Sushil Kumar Men's 74 kg GOLD Hat-trick of CWG golds
Rahul Aware Men's 57 kg GOLD
Bajrang Punia Men's 65 kg GOLD Didn't concede a single point
Sumit Men's 125 kg GOLD
Vinesh Phogat Women's 50 kg GOLD
Mausam Khatri Men's 97 kg SILVER
Babita Phogat Women's 53 kg SILVER Hat-trick of CWG medals
Pooja Dhanda Women's 57 kg SILVER
Somveer Men's 86 kg BRONZE
Sakshi Malik Women's 62 kg BRONZE
Divya Kakran Women's 68 kg BRONZE
Kiran Women's 76 kg BRONZE