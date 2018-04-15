India ended their 2018 Commonwealth Games campaignon Sunday with a total haul of 66 medals – 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze. The Games that began with a silver for P Gururaja and gold for Mirabai Chanu on the first day ended with a gold for Saina Nehwal and silver for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in badminton.
This was India’s second most successful Games overseas, behind only Manchester, 2002.
The 66 medals is also two medals more than Glasgow 2014, overall, although it was still a long way off the 101 medals the country won at the 2010 Games, which were hosted by India.
Out of the total of 16 sports that India fielded athletes in at Gold Coast, medals were won in nine of them. Indian shooters raked in the most number of medals (16), followed by the wrestlers (12), the boxers and weightlifters (nine each).
There were also many firsts for Indians at the Commonwealth Games. Neeraj Chopra became the first javelin thrower from India to win a gold at the Games, while Mary Kom also won a medal of the same colour in her first (and probably last) CWG. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also became the first men’s doubles badminton pair from India to win a medal at the Games, while Manika Batra made the country take notice of her with four medals, including a gold in women’s singles.
The shooters, unsurprisingly, were the most successful among all athletes with a total of 16 medals, including 7 gold medals. The biggest success stories were Anish Bhanwala, Manu Bhaker and Mehuli Ghosh - three teenagers who delivered on their debut at the big stage.
The weightlifters were in wonderful form, as they kick-started India’s medal haul.
Here is a list of all the 66 medals that India won in Gold Coast.
Athletics
|Players
|Event
|Medal
|Remarks
|Neeraj Chopra
|Men's Javelin Throw
|GOLD
|Season best in the final
|Seema Punia
|Women's Discus Throw
|SILVER
|Navjeet Dhillon
|Women's Discus Throw
|BRONZE
Badminton
|Players
|Event
|Medal
|Remarks
|Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy, Ruthvika, Ashwini, Sikki, Satwik, Pranaav, Chirag
|Mixed Team
|GOLD
|First ever GOLD for India in a badminton event at CWG
|Saina Nehwal
|Women's Singles
|GOLD
|P V Sindhu
|Women's Singles
|SILVER
|K Srikanth
|Men's singles
|SILVER
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty
|Men's doubles
|SILVER
|First CWG silver medal in men's doubles badminton
|Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy
|Women's doubles
|BRONZE
Boxing
|Players
|Event
|Medal
|Remarks
|Mary Kom
|Women's 46-48 kg
|GOLD
|First CWG medal for Mary Kom
|Vikas Krishan
|Men's 75 kg
|GOLD
|Gaurav Solanki
|Men's 52 kg
|GOLD
|Satish Kumar
|Men's 91 kg
|SILVER
|Amit Phangal
|Men's 46-49 kg
|SILVER
|Manish Kaushik
| Men's 60 kg
|SILVER
|Naman Tanwar
|Men's 81 kg
|BRONZE
|Manoj Kumar
|Men's 69 kg
|BRONZE
|Hussamuddin Muhammad
|Men's 91 kg
|BRONZE
Para Powerlifting
|Player
|Event
|MEDAL
|Remarks
|Sachin Chaudhary
|Men's Heavyweight
|BRONZE
|Only para athlete to medal
Shooting
|Player
|Event
|Medal
|Remarks
|Anish Bhanwala
|Men's 25m rapid fire pistol
|GOLD
|Youngest ever Indian to win CWG medal, Games record
|Manu Bhaker
|Women's 10m air pistol
|GOLD
|2nd youngest ever Indian to win CWG medal
|Shreyasi Singh
|Women's double trap
|GOLD
|Jitu Rai
|Men's 10m air pistol
|GOLD
|New Games Record
|Sanjeev Rajput
|Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
|GOLD
|New Games Record
|Tejaswini Sawant
|Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
|GOLD
|New Games Record
|Heena Sidhu
| Women's 25m pistol
| GOLD
|New Games Record
|Mehuli Ghosh
|Women's 10m air rifle
|SILVER
|Unforgettable 10.9 off her last shot to tie with the leader
|Heena Sidhu
|Women's 10m air pistol
|SILVER
|Anjum Moudgil
|Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
|SILVER
|Tejaswini Sawant
|Women's 50m Rifle prone
|SILVER
|Oldest medal winner for India at CWG 2018
|Om Mitharval
|Men's 10m air pistol
|BRONZE
|First double-medallist at the Games this year
|Om Mitharval
|Men's 10m air pistol
|BRONZE
|Ravi Kumar
|Men's 50m pistol
|BRONZE
|Ankur Mittal
|Men's trap shooting
|BRONZE
|Apurvi Chandela
|Women's 10m air rifle
|BRONZE
Squash
|Players
|Event
|Medal
|Remark
|Dipika Pallikal / Saurav Ghosal
|Mixed doubles
|SILVER
|First mixed doubles medal in squash at CWG for India
|Dipika Pallikal / Joshna Chinappa
|Women's doubles
|SILVER
Table Tennis
|Players
|Event
|Medal
|Remarks
|Manika, Mouma, Madhurika, Pooja, Sutirta
|Women's team
|GOLD
|First ever GOLD that was not won by Singapore in this event
|Sathiyan, Sharath, Harmeet, Sanil, Amalraj
|Men's team
|GOLD
|Manika Batra
|Women's singles
|GOLD
|First Indian woman to win a singles medal
| Achanta Sharath Kamal /
Sathiyan G
|Men's doubles
|SILVER
|Manika Batra / Mouma Das
|Women's doubles
|SILVER
|First time an Indian pair entered women's doubles final
|Harmeet Desai / Sanil Shetty
|Men's doubles
|BRONZE
|Achanta Sharath Kamal
|Men's singles
|BRONZE
|Manika Batra / Sathiyan G
|Mixed doubles
|BRONZE
|Medal in all events she participated im
Weightlifting
|Player
|Category
|Medal
|Remarks
|Mirabai Chanu
|Women's 48 kg
|GOLD
|Six clean lifts, six CWG records
|Sanjita Chanu
|Women's 53 kg
|GOLD
|Games record in Snatch
|Satish Kumar Sivalingam
|Men's 77 kg
|GOLD
|Venkat Ragul Ragala
|Men's 85 kg
|GOLD
|Punam Yadav
|Women's 69 kg
|GOLD
|Pardeep Singh
|Men's 105 kg
|SILVER
|Gururaja P
|Men's 56 kg
|SILVER
|First medal-winner at the Games for India
|Deepak Lather
|Men's 69 kg
|Vikas Thakur
|Men's 94 kg
Wrestling
|Player
|Category (All Freestyle)
|Medal
|Remarks
|Sushil Kumar
|Men's 74 kg
|GOLD
|Hat-trick of CWG golds
|Rahul Aware
|Men's 57 kg
|GOLD
|Bajrang Punia
|Men's 65 kg
|GOLD
|Didn't concede a single point
|Sumit
|Men's 125 kg
|GOLD
|Vinesh Phogat
|Women's 50 kg
|GOLD
|Mausam Khatri
|Men's 97 kg
|SILVER
|Babita Phogat
|Women's 53 kg
|SILVER
|Hat-trick of CWG medals
|Pooja Dhanda
|Women's 57 kg
|SILVER
|Somveer
|Men's 86 kg
|BRONZE
|Sakshi Malik
|Women's 62 kg
|BRONZE
|Divya Kakran
|Women's 68 kg
|BRONZE
|Kiran
|Women's 76 kg
|BRONZE