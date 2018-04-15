IPL 11, RCB vs RR Live: Bangalore, Rajasthan look to maintain winning form
RCB are placed fifth and RR sixth on the points table with two points each from two matches.
Live updates
Did You Know: AB de Villiers averages 48.50 against the Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, averages 19.85, his lowest against any team in the IPL.
Head to Head
Overall: M: 16, RCB won: 8, RR won: 7, No Result: 1.
At M Chinnaswamy Stadium: M: 6, RCB won: 2, RR won: 3, No Result: 1.
A keen contest is on the cards as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals cross swords in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.
They both lost their respective openers against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
RCB notched up their first victory of the season, riding on South African star AB de Villiers’ brilliant half-century to beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets.
RR celebrated their return to the ‘fortress’ Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 10-run win over Delhi Daredevils in the rain-hit match, getting past a revised target of 71 runs in six overs as per the Duckworth/Lewis method.