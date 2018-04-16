MS Dhoni’s blazing unbeaten 44-ball 79 nearly took Chennai Super Kings over the line against Kings XI Punjab but his team fell short by just four runs at Mohali on Saturday.
With 67 needed from the last four overs, the 197-run target set by Punjab looked improbable but being the master of chases, the 36-year-old was at his trademark best.
He was also aided by some wayward bowling from Punjab. Dhoni also struggled with a bad back but was still middling the ball over the ropes, taking 19 from the 18th and the penultimate over. Alas, he fell narrowly short.
Despite falling narrowly short, Twitter hailed the former Indian captain’s efforts: