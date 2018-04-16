MS Dhoni’s blazing unbeaten 44-ball 79 nearly took Chennai Super Kings over the line against Kings XI Punjab but his team fell short by just four runs at Mohali on Saturday.

With 67 needed from the last four overs, the 197-run target set by Punjab looked improbable but being the master of chases, the 36-year-old was at his trademark best.

He was also aided by some wayward bowling from Punjab. Dhoni also struggled with a bad back but was still middling the ball over the ropes, taking 19 from the 18th and the penultimate over. Alas, he fell narrowly short.

Despite falling narrowly short, Twitter hailed the former Indian captain’s efforts:

Only one guy in the whole world can have a bad back, have an asking rate of 18 and still get his team oh so close. Only one MSD. Never another. — Sidvee (@sidvee) April 15, 2018

CSK won the toss

KXIP won the match but

Dhoni won the hearts ❤️#Legend — Comedian Praveen (@Funny_Leone) April 15, 2018

Dhoni’s knock was a wonderful reminder of what he can do if he bats higher up the order....most bowlers still don’t know where to bowl to him in the death overs. You see fear in their eyes... #Mahi #KXIPvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 15, 2018

This was a reminder that MS Dhoni has still got plenty of fuel left in the tank. Take a bow!#KXIPvCSK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 15, 2018

Whatever the result, this IPL is already a blockbuster. The Sponsors should feel lucky, thanks majorly to CSK. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 15, 2018

Tuk Tuk Dhoni, anyone ? Yes. Couldn't take team over the line, but showed that he is going to be still around. Kya Re.. Trolling a? Try next time. #KXIPvCSK #Dhoni #WhistlePodu #Yellove — Prabhu 🏏 ‏ (@Cricprabhu) April 15, 2018

"What's going on in your head?"



Dhoni: Nothing much. pic.twitter.com/bctzoakhwL — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 15, 2018

Phew! This innings was so personal. Though all of us are hardcore Dhoni fans, we also are rational, logical beings at the end of the day. So we cant ignore the mortality of sports careers. So we keep waiting, with heavy hearts "Is this it?" "Is this the end?" every mishit... — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 15, 2018

Possibly the best IPL inning of MS Dhoni... turned the clock back and ran amok! That 4th ball by Mohit Sharma was perhaps a marginal wide. Overall another fantastic match.. Today, both teams have defended the targets! A welcome change.. #KXIPvCSK #IPL2018 @ChennaiIPL — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) April 15, 2018

And they said MSD is finished — Sidvee (@sidvee) April 15, 2018