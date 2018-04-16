IPL 11, KKR vs DD Live: Uthappa dismissed after cameo, Kolkata lose second wicket
Gautam Gambhir will experience an emotional return to Eden Gardens to play against the team where he won two IPL titles as skipper.
Kolkata Knight Riders have lost their last two games and look to break their losing streak.
Live updates
KKR 71/2 in 9 overs SIX! Nitish Rana gets off the mark with en enormous maximum over cow cover off Tewatia. The off-spinner, otherwise, was tight and slightly fuller and didn’t allow the batsmen to go over the top.
KKR 62/2 in 7.3 overs OUT! Just what many a doctor would have ordered for Delhi. Uthappa goes for another big heave but gets a top edge and Nadeem makes no mistake off his own bowling.
R Uthappa c & b Nadeem 35 (19)
KKR 60/1 in 7 overs Uthappa continues to go guns blazing. He creams spinner Tewatia for a massive six over deep mid-wicket with a sweep. The fifty partnership comes up in just 26 balls and the duo are motoring along nicely.
KKR 50/1 in 6 overs ANOTHER BIG OVER, 18 from it Nadeem is taken to the cleaners as Uthappa smashes TWO SIXES in the over and dispatches a short delivery to the point boundary. Nadeem’s length was too short and Uthappa showed how ruthless a seasoned campaigner can be.
KKR 32/1 in 5 overs Lynn in the groove, 13 from the over Just the tonic Kolkata needed after a sedate start. Uthappa started the run-flow with a chip back over the bowler’s head for the boundary. Lynn does the same in the last two balls of the boundary and it’s two more fours to the total. Morris made a horrendous misfield at long-on in the last ball, handing Kolkata a boundary.
KKR 19/1 in 4 overs Delhi in control. Spin introduced in the form of Nadeem but Delhi still keep the Delhi batsmen in check. Lynn did manage to get a boundary in the over but got a top edge that landed safely.
KKR 7/1 in 2.2 overs OUT! There goes the first one and Boult is in some form. Narine got a snorter, fends it and gets a nick. Pant and Maxwell work in tandem to ensure that the chance doesn’t go begging. The umpires check for a no-ball but Narine has to make the long walk back.
S Narine c Pant b Boult 1 (4)
KKR 7/0 in 2 over SIX! That’s how Lynn finally breaks the shackles. He played out eight dot balls before that and then connects full delivery off Morris, the ball sails over the deep mid-wicket boundary. Two more dots to complete the over.
KKR 0/0 in 1 over MAIDEN OVER Boult teases Lynn outside the off-stump and the Australian is a picture of frustration and tries to go over the top, he doesn’t connect. The left-armer offers a juicy full-toss off the last ball but Lynn can’t get the ball past the off-side ring. First maiden of the tournament.
7.58 pm: Ricky Ponting rings the bell to get things underway. Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn make their way to the centre. Trent Boult to bowl the first over.
Toss: Delhi win toss and Gambhir has opted to field first. Curran comes back for Kolkata, replaces Mitchell Johnson. Dan Christian goes out for Delhi, in comes South African Chris Morris.
Trivia: KKR’s Sunil Narine needs one more wicket to cross the 100-wicket mark in the IPL. He will become the first overseas spinner to achieve the feat.
Head to Head
Overall: Matches: 19, KKR won: 12, DD won: 7
At Eden Gardens: Matches: 7, KKR won: 6, DD won: 1
Skipper Dinesh Karthik will face a stern test when a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with a resurgent Delhi Daredevils, led by two-time title winning former skipper Gautam Gambhir in a much-anticipated clash on Monday.
After back-to-back defeats, Kolkata will be desperate for a revival, while Delhi will hope to continue their momentum after snapping a two-match losing streak in style against Mumbai Indians.
Kolkata had made a winning start to their campaign against Royals Challenger Bangalore but successive defeats to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next two matches have put them in a spot of bother.
Delhi, on the other hand, lost to Kings XI Punjab in their opener and then went down against Rajasthan Royals in a rain-hit match. But they bounced back in style against Mumbai with Jason Roy smashing an unbeaten 91 in his debut match for DD.
India speedster Mohammed Shami is all set to return to his hometown for the first time after his wife had accused him of infidelity and domestic abuse last month. In the latest development, Jahan has filed a case at Alipore court on April 10 and Shami has been summoned within 15 days.
Shami has turned out in all the three matches for Delhi and a team official stated that there’s no question of his availability. On the field, it will be Gambhir who will have the upper hand despite Delhi’s poor 8-12 head-to-head record against Kolkata.
(With PTI inputs)
Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.
Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (c), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.