IPL 11, RR vs KKR Live: Rahane dismissed after scoring quick-fire 36, Rajasthan lose first wicket
Rajasthan registered two win on the bounce after being thrashed by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kolkata Knight Riders also come into this game after a handing out a comprehensive 71-run win over Delhi Daredevils.
To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
RR 54/1 after 5.5 Overs OUT!
The fifty partnership comes up and Karthik effects a brilliant run out. Rahane steps out to Rana but is forced to check his short. Karthik pounces on the ball and breaks the stumps with a direct-hit from his blindside. The Kolkata skipper made it look like a walk in the park.
RR 48/0 after 6 Overs
Oh, this is majestic batting. Rahane merely nudges the ball and it pierces the gap between extra cover and mid-off another boundary. Four singles from the rest of the over and Rajasthan are now on the driver’s seat. The umpires call for a time-out.
RR 40/0 after 5 Overs
13 from the over SIX! Spin, pace...it doesn’t matter. Rahane is on song and Shivam Mavi concedes a maximum as the Rajasthan skipper steps down the track and pulls it back over the bowler’s head. D’Arcy Short breaks his shackles too, punching a slow delivery over mid-off’s head for a four.
RR 27/0 after 4 Overs
RAHANE ON FIRE Leading from the front, Rahane gets four consecutive boundaries off Narine. He starts with a sweep, then steps down the track and then cuts lose against two short deliveries on the off side in identical fashion. 18 from the over. Classy batting from the Rajasthan batsman.
RR 9/0 after 3 Overs
Another fine over No room for the Rajasthan batsmen to free their arms and Chawla once again teases Rahane and Short with a combination of leg-spinners and googlies. Just two singles. Fine captaincy from Karthik, attacking with spinners at both ends and it’s paying rich dividends for him.
RR 7/0 after 2 Overs
More spin from Kolkata in the form of Kuldeep Yadav. Another good over for the visitors with just four singles coming off it. The strapping on his shoulder has affected his bat swing a “little bit”, says Chris Lynn on the mic. This might not be easy for the Rajasthan batsmen.
RR 3/0 after 1 over
Tidy start for Chawla. D’ Arcy Short continues to be on the backfoot after a slow start to the season. Rahane gets off strike first ball. Early signs of low bounce as Rahane is beaten by a googly.
7.59 pm: Rahane and D’Arcy short make their way to the middle. Kolkata are starting with spin and it’s Piyush Chawla who has the ball.
Kolkata’s playing XI: Lynn, Narine, Uthappa, Rana, Karthik, Russell, Gill, Curran, Chawla, Mavi, Yadav
Rajasthan’s playing XI: Rahane, Short, Samson, Stokes, Buttler, Tripathi, Gowtham, Gopal, Kulkarni, Unadkat, Laughlin
7.30 pm: Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and Dinesh Karthik has no hesitation to field first. No changes for both teams. Karthik concurs with Clarke, says that it is a “good wicket”. Rahane reveals that he would have fielded first too.
7.25 pm: “It’s a beautiful surface,” says Michael Clarke at the pitch report from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. “Tinge of grass on the surface but rock hard underneath,” he added. Another batting paradise with a little help for the spinners later in the innings?
Hello and Welcome. The in-form Rajasthan Royals will be confident of a third consecutive victory when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League at Sawai Man Singh stadium. Royals registered back-to-back wins after Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed them in their opener.
They pipped Delhi Daredevils by 19 runs in a rain-hit encounter and then travelled away to post a convincing 19-run victory over star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore. The undisputed star of the game was Sanju Samon who hit a blistering a 45-ball 92 and Royals would expect him to fire again.
Kolkata too come into the game on the back of a win, outplaying Delhi Daredevils comfortably on Monday for their second win in four games. With Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine at the top and big hitters like Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell in the middle, Kolkata have enough firepower and depth.
Their bowling too has the right balance with the deceptive Narine, the current purple cap holder in the tournament. Wily old horse Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav are capable of weaving a web around any batting side. Pacer Shivam Mavi, who rose to stardom during the recent U-19 World Cup, and Russell provide the medium pace variety to KKR.
The pink city, after a two and half hour rain interruption in the previous match, is under a dry and hot spell. The wicket here is a sporting one but a little bit of dryness would help the Kolkata spin department.