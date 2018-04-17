indian cricket

Playing county will help me improve my game: Kohli keen to get England prepartion right

The Indian captain wants to avoid a repeat of his poor form on English soil, and plans to train there to prepare for India’s tour starting July.

by 
Shaun Roy / BCCI / SPORTZPICS

Virat Kohli says he is keen to play county cricket to get used to conditions on English soil ahead of India’s tour of the country later this year.

The Indian skipper – the second-ranked Test batsman in the world and the best in one-day internationals – had an uncharacteristically ordinary spell during the England tour in 2014.

The prolific run-getter managed just 134 runs in 10 innings, a far cry from the average 53.40 over 66 Tests, including 21 centuries, that earned him the moniker “King Kohli”.

He wants to avoid a repeat of his poor form on English soil, and plans to train there to prepare for India’s tour starting July.

“Playing county cricket will help me improve my game,” the 29-year-old batsman told NDTV.

“I think it makes things more challenging and more competitive and there are no guarantees whether you are going to do well even if you go in advance. It’s just about giving yourself more opportunity to get used to the conditions that you are not used to,” he added.

The all-important series will see India play England in three Twenty20 matches, three ODIs and five Tests.

It has been widely reported in Indian press that Kohli would join English county side Surrey for a brief stint in June.

Surrey’s director Alec Stewart had expressed interest in signing Kohli after reports the Indian cricket board would allow their top batsman to skip a one-off Test against Afghanistan starting June 14.

Kohli had stressed the need for getting used to local conditions after India, the world’s top Test team, lost a series to South Africa 2-1 in January.

“If players get an opportunity then why not,” he said of Indians taking whatever chances they get to hit abroad.

But speculation of Kohli’s debut in county cricket has rubbed some the wrong way.

Former England paceman Bob Willis said England risked losing Test matches at home if “we’re accommodating all these visiting players”.

“I can’t stand overseas players in county cricket,” he told Sky Sports.

“The only way to improve our Test team is to have as many England-qualified players playing in the County Championship as possible.

“Instead, they’re going to pay Kohli, presumably, five figures a match so he can hone his skills in English conditions before a Test series. It’s a nonsense.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.