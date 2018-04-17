He’s never looked back: Tendulkar writes Kohli profile for Time’s 100 most influential people list

That Virat Kohli has looked up to Sachin Tendulkar all his life is a fact most cricket followers no. From his quotable quote on Tendulkar carrying the burden of the nation for 21 years after winning the 2011 World Cup final, to his milestone celebrations when the batting great is in the stand, the Kohli-Tendulkar dynamic is one that Indian cricket fans gush over.

Leave aside the fact that the current India captain is considered the heir apparent to Tendulkar’s records, it is the mutual admiration and respect that makes their relationship so much more poignant in the public eye.

So when Virat Kohli was named in the Time’s 100 most influential people list for 2018, the fact that his profile was penned by Tendulkar is both a masterstroke and sentimental touch.

Cricket star Virat Kohli's "hunger for runs and consistency was remarkable, something that has become the hallmark of his game,” writes the former captain of India’s International cricket team Sachin Tendulkar #TIME100 https://t.co/N738fk4sPd — TIME (@TIME) April 19, 2018

The Mumbai batsman wrote about watching the youngster right from his Under-19 days, when he led India to the World Cup title. “The U-19 World Cup in 2008 was very important for India, as it would define the next bunch of youngsters who would go on to represent the nation. That was the first time I watched this young, passionate player lead India.

“Today Virat Kohli is a household name and a champion in cricket. Even back then, his hunger for runs and consistency was remarkable, something that has become the hallmark of his game,” Tendulkar wrote.

The veteran also praised Kohli’s handling of criticism, especially after a bad spell in West Indies.

“My father always told me that if I focused on what I was doing, over time, detractors would become followers. Virat seems to have a similar outlook when it comes to his game,” he wrote, saying that he is confident that the Indian captain has a lot more glory yet to achieve.

We wonder what Kohli will have to say after this touching tribute from his idol.

Read the full profile here