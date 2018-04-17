IPL 11

Preview: For Man United and Spurs, the FA Cup is a last chance to win silverware this season

The two sides clash at Wembley on Saturday for a spot in the final.

by 
AFP

Manchester United head into Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur needing to keep their hopes of silverware alive to save their season.

However, Spurs are just as hungry as they aim to end a decade-long wait for a trophy and confirm their consistent improvement under Mauricio Pochettino.

Jose Mourinho’s men tightened their grip on the Premier League runners-up spot this week but a title battle with champions Manchester City never materialised and they limped out of the Champions League in the first knockout stage.

To add to the frustrations of the beleaguered boss, speculation over the future of £89 million midfielder Paul Pogba has dominated headlines in recent weeks.

Often deemed surplus to requirements by Mourinho this season, Pogba showed what he is capable of by scoring twice to help United temporarily delay City’s title party in a thrilling 3-2 Manchester derby win a fortnight ago.

He impressed Mourinho once more in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory at Bournemouth, but in between times was substituted and heavily criticised for his performance in United’s shock defeat against West Brom that gifted the title to City last weekend.

“Top performance. Top performance. Obviously the performance against City was special, coming with two goals,” said the United boss of Pogba, who was retained in the side despite seven changes.

“But this performance was a very similar level. So top performance. He can do it.”

Mourinho won the League Cup and Europa League in his first season at Old Trafford and even delivering just the FA Cup would be a poor return in the eyes of fans who hoped for a Premier League push this season.

But United have a proud tradition in the competition, with 12 wins in their history, just one behind Arsenal.

Spurs are third on the list with eight FA Cup wins, but haven’t won the trophy since 1991, or any silverware since the League Cup in 2008.

Tottenham are, though, on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League for the third straight season.

‘Next level’

And Pochettino has always insisted that success in the Premier League and the Champions League is a better gauge of how well his side is progressing.

“If we are capable to win the Premier League and the Champions League it is a moment you say the team has improved and reached the next level,” said the Argentine.

“Until that, win the FA Cup or the League Cup, it will be fantastic for our fans but is not going to move the club to a different level.”

Pochettino is sticking to his guns despite evidence that success in domestic cup competitions has been the stepping stone to greater things for other clubs.

United’s FA Cup victory in 1990 laid the foundation for two decades of sustained success under Alex Ferguson, while City’s FA Cup win in 2011 ended a 35-year trophy drought and paved the way for the Premier League title the following year.

Spurs go into the match with a comfortable lead over fifth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League, with the dethroned champions likely to miss out on Champions League football next year.

Antonio Conte, widely expected to be in his final few weeks as Chelsea boss, has a more straightforward-looking task on Sunday against relegation-threatened Southampton, who Chelsea came from 2-0 down to beat 3-2 at St Mary’s last weekend.

The Italian boss is keen to fill in a surprising gap in his CV – despite repeated league success in Italy and England, he has never won a cup.

Conte has been coy when questioned about his future throughout a troubled season, but he urged his players to play for the fans regardless of his own position at the club.

“I was a player, and the players must play every game, and not for me, but for the club, and for the fans,” Conte said.

“They must have great respect for this badge, they don’t have to play for the coach.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.