Indian Football

BFC aim to extend winning streak and clinch inaugural Super Cup title against East Bengal

The Blues, who went down to Chennaiyin FC in the ISL final, have a shot at redemption at the Kalinga Stadium.

by 
Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC’s bid to win a fifth title in as many seasons will face one last hurdle in East Bengal as the two sides meet in the final of the Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Albert Roca’s Blues, who missed out on the Indian Super League title, going down in a final played just a little more than a month ago have a shot at redemption.

“We’ve kept aside the disappointment of not winning the ISL because it won’t do us any good. If anything, it’s made us hungrier to keep alive the tradition of this club to win a trophy every season.”

“The Super Cup final is another chance and we will be going into the game with the right amount confidence. We’ve been consistent and have had a fantastic season so far. It would be nice to have a trophy for our efforts,” said Roca on the eve of the game.

Bengaluru have been clinical all through the tournament. The Blues shrugged off the rust to beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 before beating NEROCA FC 3-1. Then, in what was a performance for the ages, a ten-man Bengaluru came from a goal down to beat arch rivals Mohun Bagan 4-2 and storm into the final.

East Bengal, on the other hand, have been doing just enough to progress. They started with 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC and followed it up with 1-0 wins over both, Aizawl FC and FC Goa to set up a date with Bengaluru.

Roca: ‘We have a 50% chance’

Roca brushed aside the talk of Bengaluru’s billing as favourites going into the final but hoped his side would get a grip on the game as it progressed. “We have a 50% chance to win this and I’m hoping that as the game wears on, we increase that number. East Bengal will enter the game with a similar belief, so I don’t really make much of and tag that we’ve been given.”

The Blues are sweating over the fitness of two vital defenders – Juanan Gonzalez and Rahul Bheke. The Spanish center half was pulled out of the squad minutes before kick-off against Mohun Bagan, complaining of pain in his rib cage. Bheke, meanwhile, was an early substitution against NEROCA FC in the quarterfinal after injuring his leg.

“Both of them aren’t 100% ready and I’m hoping that our medical team pulls off a little miracle. What I am certain of though, is that whoever plays in those positions will be completely ready for the job at hand,” said Roca.

East Bengal have an injury concern of their own after striker Dudu Omagbemi, whose goal against FC Goa sent the Kolkata club to the final, left the pitch clutching his hamstring and in visible pain. Roca preferred not to guess whether the Nigerian would make the cut in Khalid Jamil’s squad or not.

“You’re saying he’s out of the fixture, but you never know, Dudu could start the game and score a goal or two. Football is always unpredictable, which is why I’m not going to go about guessing things I have no idea about.”

Dudu aside, Jamil has enough quality in his other foreign players. Katsumi Yusa, Mahmoud Al Amna, Ansumana Kromah and Eduardo Ferreira are all experienced hands who have been part of championship-winning teams.

A free-scoring Bengaluru will hope their lethal attack turns up with the goals yet again. Sunil Chhetri and Miku have both notched hat-tricks in the tournament and Udanta Singh has been causing all sorts of troubles to defences through the season with his pace and quality of the final ball in the box.

Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.