Shiva Thapa is back with the Tigers as India host second home leg of World Series Boxing

India is all set to host two back-to-back matches in World Series of Boxing during this weekend in New Delhi, with the Indian Tigers taking on the Patriot Boxing team from Russia and the China Dragons on April 21 and 22.

This is the second home leg of the tournament, where the Tigers will seek redemption after their trips to Kazakhstan and Russia failed to yield any positive results. Former Asian champion Shiva Thapa (60 kg) and Kavinder Bisht (52 kg) are among the top draws.

After missing out on the Commonwealth Games and suffering an injury-plagued year, this will be Shiva’s first professional appearance for the Tigers. “I am confident about my fitness especially after my rehab,” he said.

“This is my first brush with the Tigers and playing the semi-professional circuit after 2014. I am confident that I can make the opportunity count and secure a win,” the three-time Asian champion added.

A bit of sparring started even before the first ring of bell when the Russian team objected to the outdoor venue picked for the five bouts in Noida, insisting that the prevailing hot weather conditions would pose a health risk to its boxers.

“It is about the boxers’ health,” the Russian teams vice-Manager Andrei Andreev told PTI. “We want an air-conditioned hall. The outdoor facility is not conducive.” The Indians relented, a rather warm gesture given that it is not common to extend such last-minute courtesies to a touring side.

India have so far fought against Kazakhstan’s Astana Arlans, both home and away, and the Patriot Team, away. The results, however, have been losses on all three occasions though the gallant effort in the 2-3 home loss to Kazakhstan was noteworthy. The Indians had gone down 1-4 in the away leg against Russia with Sachin Siwach (49 kg) being the only winner.

The Chinese team is also winless in the competition, managing to win just one bout in its clashes against Kazakhstan and Russia so far. “It is not an easy format and we are in our opening season,” said India’s High Performance Director Santiago Nieva. “Hopefully we are going to find our bearings and get better results.”

