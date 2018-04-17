BOXING

Shiva Thapa is back with the Tigers as India host second home leg of World Series Boxing

The Tigers will seek redemption after their trips to Kazakhstan and Russia failed to yield any positive response.

by 
WSB

India is all set to host two back-to-back matches in World Series of Boxing during this weekend in New Delhi, with the Indian Tigers taking on the Patriot Boxing team from Russia and the China Dragons on April 21 and 22.

This is the second home leg of the tournament, where the Tigers will seek redemption after their trips to Kazakhstan and Russia failed to yield any positive results. Former Asian champion Shiva Thapa (60 kg) and Kavinder Bisht (52 kg) are among the top draws.

After missing out on the Commonwealth Games and suffering an injury-plagued year, this will be Shiva’s first professional appearance for the Tigers. “I am confident about my fitness especially after my rehab,” he said.

“This is my first brush with the Tigers and playing the semi-professional circuit after 2014. I am confident that I can make the opportunity count and secure a win,” the three-time Asian champion added.

A bit of sparring started even before the first ring of bell when the Russian team objected to the outdoor venue picked for the five bouts in Noida, insisting that the prevailing hot weather conditions would pose a health risk to its boxers.

“It is about the boxers’ health,” the Russian teams vice-Manager Andrei Andreev told PTI. “We want an air-conditioned hall. The outdoor facility is not conducive.” The Indians relented, a rather warm gesture given that it is not common to extend such last-minute courtesies to a touring side.

India have so far fought against Kazakhstan’s Astana Arlans, both home and away, and the Patriot Team, away. The results, however, have been losses on all three occasions though the gallant effort in the 2-3 home loss to Kazakhstan was noteworthy. The Indians had gone down 1-4 in the away leg against Russia with Sachin Siwach (49 kg) being the only winner.

The Chinese team is also winless in the competition, managing to win just one bout in its clashes against Kazakhstan and Russia so far. “It is not an easy format and we are in our opening season,” said India’s High Performance Director Santiago Nieva. “Hopefully we are going to find our bearings and get better results.”

With inputs from PTI

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.