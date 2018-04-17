India favourites to win 2019 World Cup, Test series in Australia, predicts Sehwag

Virat Kohi-led India will be the favourite to lift next year’s ODI World Cup in England as well as win their first overseas Test series in Australia, Virender Sehwag predicted.

“The kind of ODI team we have, we are favourites to win the 2019 World Cup. Don’t you believe it? Absolutely (we are favourites),” Sehwag said during a promotional event.

“This team has capability to win the Test series outside India with the kind of bowling and batting we have. We just missed to win the Test series in South Africa or else we could have created history,” he added.

“In our days, we had Srinath, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar and Ashish Nehra but these four never played together except in 2003. When we made the final as either one of them was injured. This team has lot more capability and can deliver in any conditions.”

That Australia may not have the suspended duo of Steve Smith and David Warner may make India firm favourites in Australia series. “It does not matter, if they are with the team or not. Even then we will win,” the opener said.

Sehwag also revealed that he was the first to inform Sourav Ganguly about the infamous Greg Chappell email to the BCCI during the 2005 Zimbabwe tour, an event that led to the Indian captain’s ouster.

It was during a match in Zimbabwe that Sehwag had an upset stomach as he took a break and Sehwag got to see Chappell writing the email to Board outside the washroom.

“It was near the washroom when I told Chappell about my upset stomach I saw him writing the email addressed to the BCCI. I did not get to see the content but I could reckon it was a very serious matter and informed Ganguly immediately.”

Sehwag also thanked Ganguly for converting him into an opener.

“The moment I scored a hundred I was very happy. I hugged Ganguly many times. He was very humble and only captain to have sacrificed his place as opener for me in Tests,” he said.

With inputs from PTI