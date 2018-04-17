Scroll

India favourites to win 2019 World Cup, Test series in Australia, predicts Sehwag

Sehwag also revealed that he was the first to inform Ganguly about the infamous Greg Chappell email to the BCCI during the 2005 Zimbabwe tour.

File photo | LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP

Virat Kohi-led India will be the favourite to lift next year’s ODI World Cup in England as well as win their first overseas Test series in Australia, Virender Sehwag predicted.

“The kind of ODI team we have, we are favourites to win the 2019 World Cup. Don’t you believe it? Absolutely (we are favourites),” Sehwag said during a promotional event.

“This team has capability to win the Test series outside India with the kind of bowling and batting we have. We just missed to win the Test series in South Africa or else we could have created history,” he added.

“In our days, we had Srinath, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar and Ashish Nehra but these four never played together except in 2003. When we made the final as either one of them was injured. This team has lot more capability and can deliver in any conditions.”

That Australia may not have the suspended duo of Steve Smith and David Warner may make India firm favourites in Australia series. “It does not matter, if they are with the team or not. Even then we will win,” the opener said.

Sehwag also revealed that he was the first to inform Sourav Ganguly about the infamous Greg Chappell email to the BCCI during the 2005 Zimbabwe tour, an event that led to the Indian captain’s ouster.

It was during a match in Zimbabwe that Sehwag had an upset stomach as he took a break and Sehwag got to see Chappell writing the email to Board outside the washroom.

“It was near the washroom when I told Chappell about my upset stomach I saw him writing the email addressed to the BCCI. I did not get to see the content but I could reckon it was a very serious matter and informed Ganguly immediately.”

Sehwag also thanked Ganguly for converting him into an opener.

“The moment I scored a hundred I was very happy. I hugged Ganguly many times. He was very humble and only captain to have sacrificed his place as opener for me in Tests,” he said.

With inputs from PTI

Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.