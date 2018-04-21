IPL 11, RCB vs DD Live: Pant blitzkrieg propels Delhi to 174/5 on challenging track
Royal Challengers and Daredevils find themselves at bottom of the points table with just a win each from four matches.
RCB vs DD
|Delhi Daredevils
|174/5 in 20 overs
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|5/0* after 1 over
To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
DD 174/5 in 20 overs.
After losing Gambhir and Roy early, Pant and Shreyas led the Delhi’s revival on a tricky wicket which was tilted in favour of the bowlers early on. After Shreyas’ exit, Pant took over with style. His knocks included some sensational shots and helped his side blunt the RCB attack as they went on to post a competitive total.
WICKET! Pant finally falls.
He looks to get another big hit under his belt, but holes out. He didn’t quite pick up the slower delivery off Anderson. De Villiers completes a fine catch in the deep.
Pant c de Villiers b Anderson 85 (48b, 4s: 6, 6s: 7).
After 19 overs, DD 159/4 (Pant 79* off 45).
Pant has found a higher gear. He’s going down on his knee and targeting the area behind the stumps. There have been some bizarre shots, but they are coming off quite well. He targeted Woakes in the 19th over. got his team 18 runs off that one.
After 17 overs, DD 130/4 (Pant 52* off 34).
50 up for Rishabh Pant. The youngster is playing a fine knock at the moment. It’ll be interesting to see how he goes about from here on as Delhi hope to notch up a big knock.
After 16 overs, DD 117/4.
WICKET! Maxwell gone! He tries to be cheeky with a reverse sweep off Chahal. He doesn’t get the lift and is caught by Siraj over square as a lunging Siraj completes a fine catch. Pant, though, is unfazed by the wicket and smashes Chahal for two huge sixes.
Maxwell c Siraj b Chahal 4 (6b).
After 15 overs, DD 103/3.
100 up for Delhi. Shreyas’ wicket will come as a setback for Delhi, but Pant is still going strong. With Maxwell around, they will be hopeful of a competitive total from here on.
After 14 overs, DD 98/3.
WICKET! Shreyas falls right after completing his half-century. It’s a soft dismissal. He looks to cut as Sundar bowls a a wide delivery. He, however, fails to find the middle of the bat and edges it to the short-third man fielder.
Shreyas c Siraj b Sundar 52 (31b, 4s; 4, 6s: 3).
50 for Shreyas! Fine knock by the youngster. The knock comes at a time when his team needed it the most. He and Pant have now added 74* runs for the third wicket.
After 12 overs, DD 72/2 (Shreyas 34*, Pant 26*).
The pair of Shreyas and Pant has now added 48* runs for the third wicket. DD’s run-rate though still hovers around 6. They need to get going from here on.
After 10 overs, DD 58/2.
Shreyas and Pant have done well so far to lead the revival for Delhi. The pair isn’t hanging back and are taking the attack to the bowlers.
After 9 overs, DD 53/2 (Shreyas 28*, Pant 14*).
50 up for DD! Shreyas, Pant slowly look to rebuild after a horrid start for their side. They have their task cut out for them. The conditions are tilted in favour of the bowlers, but the batsmen are finally breaking the shackles.
After 6 overs, DD 28/2.
WICKET! Chahal sends back Jason Roy. The batsman was beaten three times before that ball, it was just fourth time lucky for Chahal. He bowls a fine flipper which slides on. Roy misses it completely and the ball crashes into the stumps.
Roy b Chahal 5 (16b)
After 5 overs, DD 22/1 (Roy 5*, Shreyas 11*).
Shreyas finally breaks the shackles. Dispatches Umesh for a two boundaries. Delhi have a long rebuilding process ahead of them.
After 4 overs, DD 11/1.
Another tight over from RCB. Chahal gets a lot of turn in his first over. It’s turning square. Jason Royal struggled all ends up, but did just enough to not give away his wicket. DD have yet to score a boundary.
After 3 overs, DD 8/1.
WICKET! Gambhir falls. The pressure gets to Gambhir. He tries to hoick Umesh over the infield. The ball hurries onto him. All manages is a top edge. Chahal completes a simple catch.
Gambhir c Chahal b Yadav 3 (10b).
After 2 overs, DD 7/0.
Woakes keeps the pressure on the visitors. Delhi yet to get a boundary away. There’s a nip in the air, and the batsmen are being watchful.
After 1 over, DD 1/0.
Umesh Yadav starts off with a tight first over. Concedes just one run. There’s rain in the air, and assisted with slight movement for the pacer.
“There’s a bit of rain around, the outfield is already wet and we’d like to know what to do in the second half of the game,” - RCB skipper Virat Kohli.
RCB XI: de Kock (wk), Vohra, Kohli (c), de Villiers, Madneep, Anderson, Washington, Woakes, Umesh, Siraj, Chahal.
DD XI: Gambhir (c), Roy, Shreyas, Rishabh (wk), Maxwell, Shankar, Morris, Tewatia, Harshal, Nadeem, Boult.
RCB have won the toss and they will bowl first. Manan Vohra comes in place of Sarfaraz Khan. Harshal Patel replaces Mohammad Shami in the Daredevils playing XI.
Trivia: Kohli has an average of 73.44 against DD in the IPL. He has scored 661 runs in 16 innings against the side with seven half-centuries to his credit.
Head to Head
Overall: Played: 19, RCB won: 12, DD won: 6, NR: 1.
At Chinnaswamy Stadium: Played: 8, RCB won: 4, DD won: 3, NR: 1.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils are desperate for a win and both will be trying to outdo each other in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.
RCB and Daredevils find themselves at bottom of the points table with just a win each from four matches.
Both RCB and Daredevils go into the crucial tie after losing to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.
The Virat Kohli-led side started its campaign on a losing note against KKR, but bounced back in the next match against Kings XI Punjab at home, before losing the next two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.
RCB must tighten-up their bowling having conceded 200 plus runs in the previous two games at home.
On the other hand, Gambhir-led Delhi would like to forget their previous defeat at KKR’s hands.
Delhi had lost to Punjab in their opener and then lost to Royals in a rain-hit match, but they bounced back in style against Mumbai with Roy smashing an unbeaten 91.
India speedster Mohammed Shami is all set to join the team after Kolkata Police allowed him to do so following a three-hour interrogation. The speedster is accused of infidelity and domestic violence, by his wife.