TENNIS

I’m sure there is a way to beat Rafael Nadal at Monte Carlo, says Kei Nishikori

Only three players have ever downed the Spaniard at in the tournament, where he has a 67-4 win-loss record.

by 
Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Kei Nishikori believes he can find a way to beat Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s Monte Carlo Masters final, but admits that the 10-time champion looks in ominous form.

World number one Nadal eased to a 6-4, 6-1 semi-final victory over Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday, while Japan’s Nishikori came back from a set down to beat third seed Alexander Zverev. Only three players have ever downed Nadal in Monte Carlo, where he has a 67-4 win-loss record.

“I’m sure there is a way to beat him. But, you know, to see him this week, it looks a little bit difficult,” admitted Nishikori.

“I hope I can find, you know, the way to beat him. Yeah, especially on clay he’s the king. So, yeah, I will discuss it with my coach tonight.”

Nadal is bidding to become the first man to win 11 titles at the same tournament in the Open era, extending his record after claiming his 10th triumphs in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and at the French Open last year. But he insisted he’s not an automatic favourite on clay, despite having won 34 consecutive sets on the surface.

“I really don’t care if I am favourite or I am not favourite,” said Nadal, who needs to win the title to remain ahead of Roger Federer at the top of the world rankings.

“I go on court, I try my best. I want to win. Doesn’t matter if I am the favourite or I am not the favourite.”

The 31-year-old Nadal will be playing in his 12th final at the picturesque Monte Carlo Country Club and looking for an outright record 31st Masters title, while Nishikori is playing the tournament for only the second time in his career. “Being (in) 12 finals already here is something difficult to imagine. To win 10 is difficult to imagine, too,” 16-time Grand Slam champion Nadal added.

“In our sport, there is not much time to stop and think about the things that have happened or not happened.

“When I retire, probably we will have the chance to think about it, how difficult all the things that I have done (were).”

Nishikori back after injury woes

Nishikori is in his first Masters final since Toronto in 2016 after edging out Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Japanese player has struggled with a right wrist injury that forced him to miss the last four months of last season, returning to action in January at two second-tier Challenger events in the United States.

The 28-year-old knows that Nadal will relentlessly put his fitness under the microscope on Sunday. “My wrist, on clay, it’s a little bit different than on hard courts. Little bit sore still,” said former world number four Nishikori, now ranked 36.

“Yeah, Rafa has been hitting very, very heavy, especially his forehand. Backhand also. He’s been playing very solid this week.”

Nishikori is yet to win a Masters title in three previous final appearances, including one against Nadal in Madrid four years ago when he led by a set and a break before retiring injured. He won his last match against Nadal in the 2016 Olympic bronze-medal match in Rio de Janeiro, but has never beaten him on clay.

“Yeah, the match in Madrid, for sure that gives me a little bit of confidence,” he said.

“Different situation here... I know it’s going to be tough to play Rafa on clay, but I think I’m getting there, like what I used to play a couple of years ago.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.