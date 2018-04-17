‘This will sink in’: Panasonic Open Golf champ Rahil Gangjee relieved to win a title after 14 years

Panasonic Open champion Rahil Gangjee admitted that the pressure of converting that one chance to win an Asian Tour title after 14 years almost got to him but insisted this win will sink in.

Gangjee, who was tied second after three rounds went to the final hole on Sunday tied on 13-under with Korea’s Hyungsung Kim and Junggon Hwang. He and Kim found the bunker after teeing off on the 18th hole, probably due to the added pressure of winning that hole, at the Ibaraki Country Club in Osaka, Japan.

But the 39-year-old, who won his first and only Asian Tour title in 2004 in China, insisted that he was always confident about his bunker play and his heart started to race only when he reached the green.

“My third shot out of the bunker was not really a tough shot. But under the pressure it could have been a very tough one. But somehow I was calm. My bunker play is one of the strongest aspects of my game,” said Gangjee, who hit that shot within 10 feet of the pin.

“My heart rate was up especially when I got to the green and I knew I had to get up and down. That’s where my heart started racing and my mind started going all over the place....

“It has been 14 years. I’ve been in such situations a few times now but obviously have not been able to convert my chances until today,” said Gangjee, who had lost the 2014 Panasonic Open in India to SSP Chawrasia in a play-off.

He had failed to make the cut in the three events he played before this week and was in 84th place on the Panasonic Swing list. The win ensured that he jumped to second spot on the list and also earned two year winner’s exemption on the Asian Tour and on the Japanese Tour.

Speaking to reporters after the triumph, Gangjee admitted that the last 14 years had been hard on him but his will to keep going never wavered and thanked his family, friends and the caddie for supporting him during the tough times.

“This win will sink in. When you do not deliver after so many times, you start to doubt yourself. And when you finally deliver, it’s a very big thing,” he signed off.