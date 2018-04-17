Arsene Wenger says image of divided fan-base the reason behind his decision to step down

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he decided to bring his 22-year tenure to a close at the end of the season because he didn’t like the image of a divided fanbase being sent around the world.

Wenger won three Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cups during his time in charge.

However, Arsenal haven’t won the league for 14 years and languish in sixth in the Premier League, on course for their worst-ever finish under Wenger.

“I was not tired,” said the Frenchman, 68, of the decision he announced on Friday.

“Personally I believe this club is respected all over the world, much more than in England.

“The fans did not give me the image of unity I want all over the world and that was hurtful because I think the club is respected.

“Overall, the image we gave is not what it is and not what I like.”

Fans have become increasingly frustrated with Wenger’s inability to mould a side capable of matching the standards he set in his first decade in charge of the club.

Signs with “Wenger out” had become commonplace at Arsenal matches in recent seasons, whilst there were vast swaths of empty seats at the Emirates for home games in recent months.

“I’m not resentful and I don’t want to make stupid headlines,” added Wenger.

“I just feel if my personality is in the way of what I think our club needs, for me that is more important than me.”

Wenger did not, though, confirm whether he intends to continue his coaching career elsewhere.

“It’s new for me, so I don’t know,” he said when asked if he will seek another job or retire.