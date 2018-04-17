Live IPL 11

IPL 11, DD vs KXIP Live: Gayle rested, Shaw handed debut as Daredevils bowl first against Kings XI

The Delhi Daredevils will be glad they’re finally off the road.

by 
Sportzpics / IPL

Delhi Daredevils find themselves at the bottom of the table as they seek home comfort against a Chris Gayle-inspired Kings XI Punjab. Can the Ricky Ponting-coached team turn the tide and get back to winning ways in their first match at home this season?

To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.

Live updates

7.58 pm: The players are walking out to the middle and we’re almost ready to go!

7.50 pm: Whoops! Hold that! Delhi Daredevils have just tweeted that Prithvi Shaw is making his debut. The IPL’s Twitter account did not know! Hmm....

Anyway here is the final (hopefully) Delhi XI:

Gautam Gambhir (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Prithvi Shaw, Dan Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult.

7.48 pm: Here are the playing XIs:

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Dan Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Shahbaz Nadeem, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Aaron Finch, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, David Miller, Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot.

7.40 pm: In case you don’t believe us about Gayle not playing tonight, here is proof:

7.34 pm: Delhi Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir wins the toss and opts to bowl. But the big news at the toss is that Chris Gayle is not playing! Ravi Ashwin says the big man is a “bit sore” after hitting three consecutive scores of 50-plus and Aaron Finch will open the batting instead! STOP THE PRESS!

7.17 pm: No prizes for guessing which team is the favourite to win tonight.

7.10 pm: The Delhi Daredevils are playing their first home game of the season and, boy, will they be glad they’re finally off the road! DD have played five matches so far – all of them away from home, and have managed to win only one of them. They currently languish at the bottom of the table because of that record.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are on a roll. The Ravi Ashwin-lead team sit pretty at the top of the table with four wins from five matches, riding on the performance of their batsmen – mainly Chris Gayle and KL Rahul.

Good evening and welcome to The Field’s live blog for the match between Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.