IPL 11, DD vs KXIP Live: Gayle rested, Shaw handed debut as Daredevils bowl first against Kings XI
The Delhi Daredevils will be glad they’re finally off the road.
Delhi Daredevils find themselves at the bottom of the table as they seek home comfort against a Chris Gayle-inspired Kings XI Punjab. Can the Ricky Ponting-coached team turn the tide and get back to winning ways in their first match at home this season?
Live updates
7.58 pm: The players are walking out to the middle and we’re almost ready to go!
7.50 pm: Whoops! Hold that! Delhi Daredevils have just tweeted that Prithvi Shaw is making his debut. The IPL’s Twitter account did not know! Hmm....
Anyway here is the final (hopefully) Delhi XI:
Gautam Gambhir (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Prithvi Shaw, Dan Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult.
7.48 pm: Here are the playing XIs:
Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Dan Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Shahbaz Nadeem, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult.
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Aaron Finch, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, David Miller, Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot.
7.40 pm: In case you don’t believe us about Gayle not playing tonight, here is proof:
7.34 pm: Delhi Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir wins the toss and opts to bowl. But the big news at the toss is that Chris Gayle is not playing! Ravi Ashwin says the big man is a “bit sore” after hitting three consecutive scores of 50-plus and Aaron Finch will open the batting instead! STOP THE PRESS!
7.17 pm: No prizes for guessing which team is the favourite to win tonight.
7.10 pm: The Delhi Daredevils are playing their first home game of the season and, boy, will they be glad they’re finally off the road! DD have played five matches so far – all of them away from home, and have managed to win only one of them. They currently languish at the bottom of the table because of that record.
Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are on a roll. The Ravi Ashwin-lead team sit pretty at the top of the table with four wins from five matches, riding on the performance of their batsmen – mainly Chris Gayle and KL Rahul.
Good evening and welcome to The Field’s live blog for the match between Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.