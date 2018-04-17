Premier League

Theo Walcott’s goal downs Newcastle United to boost under-fire Everton manager Sam Allardyce

hteam could have taken the lead when Michael Keane guided Wayne Rooney’s cross towards the far post.

by 
Andrew Yates/Reuters

Theo Walcott did his best to boost Sam Allardyce’s approval rating as the Everton winger clinched a 1-0 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League at Goodison Park. Allardyce has been under fire for Everton’s dour style of play since he was hired in November and fans called for his dismissal following a draw at struggling Swansea City in their previous match.

The pressure on the former England manager was increased by his own club last week when Everton took the curious decision to send a survey to a group of supporters asking them to rate his performance on a scale of zero to 10. Toffees chairman Bill Kenwright apologised for a gaffe that added to the perception Allardyce is on borrowed time with Everton.

Against that troubled backdrop, Allardyce – who has lifted Everton away from the relegation zone in his brief reign – couldn’t afford to see his side’s winless run extend to four matches against the club that sacked him 10 years ago.

Walcott ensured Allardyce wouldn’t hear a chorus of disapproval for one night at least as the former Arsenal star netted in the second half at Goodison Park to lift Everton into eighth place.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for Allardyce, who had to endure a banner reading “Our survey says....get out of our club” being unfurled before kick-off. But he came out fighting after the match, saying: “What was wrong with our style today? We dominated the game. You have to be patent.

“You can’t knock our football. You can knock some of the passing that goes astray but you can’t knock me for that, I don’t pass the ball. I think eighth in the league compared to fifth from bottom tells you we’re getting better.” Rafael Benitez’s 100th match as Newcastle boss marked the end of their four-game winning run as the Magpies remain in mid-table.

Allardyce’s team could have taken the lead when Michael Keane guided Wayne Rooney’s cross towards the far post, but Phil Jagielka couldn’t keep his lunging effort on target. Ayoze Perez was having a night to forget and after he shot wide from a good position early in the second half, Everton made the breakthrough in the 51st minute.

Yannick Bolasie swung a cross to the far post and when Newcastle failed to clear, Walcott pounced on a fortuitous deflection and smashed into the roof of the net for his first goal since January.

Islam Slimani was anonymous in his first league start since joining on loan from Leicester and the Newcastle striker was replaced by Dwight Gayle, who should have snatched an equaliser moments after coming on.

Jamaal Lascelles headed down and Gayle was in position to strike from close range, but instead fired over as Benitez shook his head in frustration.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.