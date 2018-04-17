‘Give Salah two Ballon d’Ors’: Twitter in awe as Liverpool demolish Roma 5-2

Liverpool are within touching distance of the final after a 5-2 demolition of Roma on Tuesday as the Reds soaked up a Champions League semi-final first leg goal spree at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah’s brace was followed by goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who also struck twice to leave Liverpool five up by the 68th minute.

Liverpool let their guard down in the closing stages and Roma netted twice to give themselves a slender chance of a second-leg escape act in Italy. Roberto Firmino also scored twice and Sadio Mane netted Liverpool’s other goal to make up for missing a series of gilt-edged chances as the scoreline did anything but flatter the hosts.

But the Premier League Player of the Year, who manager Jurgen Klopp called a talisman, was the standout player. And Twitter was all awe and praise for the Egyptian magician.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, he's the best player on the planet right now."



Steven Gerrard on Mo Salah 🇪🇬👑



No. Higher. Praise. pic.twitter.com/wRpEnmLHJ6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2018

The Egyptian King rules again. Sensational from @mosalah — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 24, 2018

Give Mohamed Salah two Ballon D’ors — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) April 24, 2018

Mo Salah going to challenge for Ballon d’Or at the rate he’s banging em in 🔥 — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) April 24, 2018

Liverpool 5-2 Roma



Are you not entertained? pic.twitter.com/o1IXJAINwZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 24, 2018

Salah's a more complete player than Ronaldo was at United. https://t.co/ljQ1xM54Gw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 23, 2018

My wish for you is that in your life, you're able to love something or someone the way I love Mo Salah right now. — John Green (@sportswithjohn) April 24, 2018

Perfection might be a myth but Mo Salah comes dangerously close. — Shakti Shetty (@Shakti_Shetty) April 25, 2018

The numbers say it all... Heavy metal football is unstoppable

5 – Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last five Champions League starts for Liverpool; no player has scored in more successive games for the Reds (also, Steven Gerrard). Magic. pic.twitter.com/4SnEyLhkkE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2018

Messi & Neymar (2014/15) ✔️

Firmino & Salah (2017/18) ✔️



Liverpool become only the 2nd team in #UCL history to have 2 players score 10 or more goals in a single season. 😮 pic.twitter.com/aA6IDkN4r4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 24, 2018

Liverpool become the first side in #UCL history to have 3⃣ different players on at least 8⃣ goals within a single season: @mosalah (10)

Sadio Mane (8)

Roberto Firmino (8) pic.twitter.com/cONF1qGCTT — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) April 24, 2018

Out on his own 🔥💯🙌 pic.twitter.com/hrjcvMTUWd — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 24, 2018

Mo Salah So Far In All Competitions This Season 🔥



47 Game

43 Goals ⚽

12 Assists

0 Yellow cards

0 Red cards

0 Fancy Hair cuts

0 Tattoos

0 Haters

100% Talent

100% Love

100% humbleness

4 Player Of The Month

PFA POTY 🏆



World Class



The EgyptianKing 👑 pic.twitter.com/83SDlkZf2a — Kopites Story (@Kopites_Story) April 25, 2018

We've found the net 44 times in Europe this season - a club record! 🙌#LIVROM #UCL pic.twitter.com/6vgdOpGO9t — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2018

Roberto Firmino has been directly involved in 17 goals in 11 #UCL games this season (10 goals, 7 assists). 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5xHU9s240f — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 24, 2018

Mo Salah breaks Samuel Eto’o’s record for most goals by an African player in a Champions League season 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/J3SkP0Gbme — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 24, 2018

